Kodava folklore now in comics

MADIKERI: Amar Chitrakatha, Phantom, Mandrake. Tinkle, Chacha Choudhary, Chandamama, Pinki and many other popular comics have become a thing of the past, but gladly have reappeared in their new avatar in digital forms.
An artist from Kodagu is trying to reintroduce the magic of comics among chi ldren through his ‘Chandooka’. In Kodava, ‘Chandooka’ means a traditional wooden box in which valuables are kept.
So, what’s special about Chandooka? Written, illustrated, designed, edited and published by Manavattira Somanna, it celebrates and promotes legendary Kodava folklore and the unique tradition and culture of the community. Somanna wants to introduce this to Gen Z and Gen Alpha in the era of AI.
“As a kid from the 1990s, I grew up hearing Kodava tales f rom my grandparents. Now, kids no longer live in their native land with their grandparents and stay away, but also from the cultural practices of the community,” he said. While it was easy for millennials to know their cultural roots, it is not the same with Gen Z and Gen Alpha.
“The best way I could reach them without being preachy or boring was through comics,” he said. ‘Chandooka’ is an enjoyable read for non-Kodavas too who want to know more about the community’s unique culture and tradition.
“I want to show to the world Kodagu is not just about booze, hills and coffee,” he said. The first edition of ‘Chandooka’ was released in September and its second in December. It garnered the interest of several children and parents alike.
A full-time bank employee who is also well-versed in digital marketing, Somanna is open for collaborations. ‘Chandooka’ has several sections, including culture, history, current status, adventure, festival and Kodava lipi (script) sections. It includes sections from the historical ‘Pattole Palame’ book by Nadikerianda Chinnappa, where the festivities, ornaments, rituals and other unique practices of the community are detailed.
The festivities and other rituals are explained in the most interesting format, which will help children get hooked to it, Somanna said. “One can learn everything about the Kodava community bit by bit.” From learning Kodava language to trekking across the hillocks of the district, ‘Chandooka’ has found its niche audience who have offered positive feedback.
“Stories do not fade because they are weak. They fade because we stop returning to them. If we do not remember, who will tell our kids? One day, we will be elders and what will we pass on? Chandooka is not just a comic book, but a time travel story that helps connect kids with their roots,” he said.