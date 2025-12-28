On the trail of time: Uday Krishna’s quest to document India’s oldest living trees

HYDERABAD: Across India, in villages, forests, temple towns and along old roads, stand trees that have lived through centuries of change. They have seen rivers alter course, settlements expand and contract and generations pass. Many of these trees remain unmarked and undocumented or forgotten, even as the land around them is reshaped. They are not only old; they hold ecological and historical memory that cannot be replaced once lost.

For Uday Krishna, founder of the Vata Foundation, the journey to find these trees did not begin as a formal conservation project. It started with a simple personal decision in February 2024; he gave this a name, “Big Tree Quest”. “I just wanted to see the oldest trees in different states myself,” he says. “You never know how long they’re going to be around.” What began as curiosity gradually turned into a sustained effort to locate, record and understand India’s oldest and most significant trees.

Over the past one year, Krishna has travelled across more than 20 states, around 35,000 km, documenting over 130 ancient trees.

The trees selected for documentation follow clear criteria. Some are scientifically dated through carbon analysis. Others are identified as the oldest or largest known specimens of their species in a region. Many are tied to history, culture or long-standing community use.

Among them are a Juniper tree in the Spiti Valley, which is India’s oldest Juniper and the country’s oldest known tree, 2,032 years old and growing at over 3,521 metres; India’s oldest known tamarind tree in Bijapur of Karnataka (over 885 years old), which has also been declared a heritage tree; world’s oldest Chinar in Srinagar (a 900-year-old chinar in Srinagar); and old banyan, teak, arjuna and baobab trees spread across different landscapes.