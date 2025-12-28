Palnadu village startup converts paddy waste into tableware

VIJAYAWADA: As plastic waste from social functions continues to pile up across cities and villages, a women-led startup in a village near Narsaraopet is converting paddy waste into fully biodegradable tableware, offering a practical and scalable alternative to plastic.

Kakani, a small village in Palnadu district, is quietly emerging as a hub of green innovation with the launch of ‘Agriware,’ a startup founded by Rayudu Rajya Lakshmi and Venkata Ramana. The enterprise manufactures biodegradable plates, cups, glasses, spoons, and bowls using agricultural by-products such as rice husk, rice bran, and paddy straw. Driven by concerns over plastic pollution, the two women, along with their husbands Rayudu Bhanu Kiran and Murali Krishna, explored eco-friendly materials and invested nearly Rs 3 crore, including bank loans, to set up the manufacturing unit.

“Whenever we attend any function, small or big, we see extensive use of plastic plates and cups. After use, they are dumped in public places or landfills, posing a serious threat to the environment. That is what inspired us to create plastic-free, pollution-free alternatives,” said Rajya Lakshmi.

Three high-end machines, each costing around Rs 60 lakh, were procured from Bengaluru. Each machine can manufacture about 1,500 items per day. Though the unit was established in 2024, full-scale production began around six months ago after the machinery was installed.