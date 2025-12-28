Palnadu village startup converts paddy waste into tableware

VIJAYAWADA: As plastic waste from social functions continues to pile up across cities and villages, a women-led startup in a village near Narsaraopet is converting paddy waste into fully biodegradable tableware, offering a practical and scalable alternative to plastic.
Kakani, a small village in Palnadu district, is quietly emerging as a hub of green innovation with the launch of ‘Agriware,’ a startup founded by Rayudu Rajya Lakshmi and Venkata Ramana. The enterprise manufactures biodegradable plates, cups, glasses, spoons, and bowls using agricultural by-products such as rice husk, rice bran, and paddy straw. Driven by concerns over plastic pollution, the two women, along with their husbands Rayudu Bhanu Kiran and Murali Krishna, explored eco-friendly materials and invested nearly Rs 3 crore, including bank loans, to set up the manufacturing unit.
“Whenever we attend any function, small or big, we see extensive use of plastic plates and cups. After use, they are dumped in public places or landfills, posing a serious threat to the environment. That is what inspired us to create plastic-free, pollution-free alternatives,” said Rajya Lakshmi.
Three high-end machines, each costing around Rs 60 lakh, were procured from Bengaluru. Each machine can manufacture about 1,500 items per day. Though the unit was established in 2024, full-scale production began around six months ago after the machinery was installed.
The products, available in 10 to 12-inch plate sizes, are designed for single use but stand apart for their environmental and health benefits. Made entirely from paddy waste, they are 100 per cent biodegradable and decompose naturally within 90 to 120 days. Being non-toxic, the used plates can even be fed safely to cows and buffaloes along with regular fodder.
The manufacturing process uses technology supported by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The raw material mixture is heated to about 400°C and moulded into plates, cups, and bowls. Apart from being eco-friendly, the products are said to retain trace nutrients such as Vitamin B and K, making them a healthier option compared to plastic or thermocol items.
“These products dissolve safely in both land and water. If they enter water bodies, they slowly break down and even serve as feed for fish and prawns,” said Bhanu Kiran, managing partner.
Initially aimed at exports to the United States and Europe, for which samples were sent and negotiations held, the venture is now witnessing strong domestic demand as awareness grows. Orders are coming in from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru, particularly for family functions and public events. Currently, plates are priced at Rs 7 (each), cups at Rs 3, and bowls at Rs 4.
“Compared to traditional alternatives such as plantain trunk/stem this products are more elegant in appearance and less prone to fungal growth, making them suitable for wider use,” said Rajya Lakshmi.
Despite challenges such as high power consumption and the need for continuous skilled labour monitoring, sourcing raw materials has been easy. Rice husk is procured from nearby rice mills, while paddy straw is sourced directly from local farmers, providing them with additional income.
Notably, more than a few decades ago, eminent scientist, former director general of CSIR Prof Yelavarthy Nayudamma, who also hails from the same region, highlighted the vast potential of paddy by-products such as straw, husk, and bran. He explained their use in manufacturing cardboard, roofing material, mushroom substrates, fuel, silicates, porcelain items, particle boards, activated carbon, fillers, and bricks.
Today, initiatives like Agriware are turning that long-held vision into reality, benefiting farmers, reducing plastic pollution, and strengthening environmental sustainability.