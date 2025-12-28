Talent beyond her years: Class 10 student Daram Sumedha’s quiet, disciplined journey in art

KARIMNAGAR: One could be forgiven for mistaking the paintings for the work of a more experienced hand. Each brushstroke appears measured, assured and deliberate, belying the age of the artist behind them. The canvases belong to Daram Sumedha, a Class 10 student whose engagement with art has been both early and sustained.

Sumedha has been painting since she was five and is now methodically building her skills, focusing on sketching, still life and composition. She works across mediums, experimenting with watercolours, acrylics and oil pastels, while paying close attention to form and balance rather than quick effects.

Her interest in art has a personal lineage. Sumedha draws inspiration from her great-grandfather, late Dr Daram Nagabhushanam, known in Karimnagar for his collection of antiques and art objects. While aware of this legacy, she is clear about forging her own path. At school, she makes full use of the CBSE Painting curriculum, which places weight on conceptual thinking and individual expression.

Her parents recognised her inclination early. “We noticed her interest and enrolled her at the Global Art School in Hyderabad,” says her father, Daram Tarun Kumar, a software engineer. “On weekends, she spends almost the entire day painting.”

With steady support at home, Sumedha has taken part in district- and state-level art competitions, where her work has drawn notice. She continues to prioritise academics, managing her schoolwork alongside her artistic practice without letting either slip.