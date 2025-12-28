Vizianagaram CRPF constable wins Bigg Boss 9

VIZIANAGARAM: Kalyan Padala, a 23-year-old constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been crowned the ‘Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9’ with his grit, discipline, unwavering faith, and principled decision-making skills. Born into a middle-class family in the Vizianagaram district, Kalyan has become the youngest and first commoner to win the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy.
Kalyan’s journey from a CRPF constable to Bigg Boss winner is like a ‘caterpillar-to-butterfly’ transformation. He was passionate about cinema from childhood, but his family’s financial status led him to join the CRPF in 2022, fulfilling his dream of serving the nation. He seized the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss through the ‘Agni Pariksha’ selection process, taking casual leave from his CRPF duties.
Kalyan earned praise for staying focused on his game and avoiding unnecessary arguments in the Bigg Boss house. His discipline, humility, and emotional strength, combined with audience support, helped him win the title by a narrow margin, with Thanuja Puttaswamy and Demon Pavan as runners-up.
Kalyan’s father, Laxmanarao, managed to look after his family by running a panshop in the village. Kalyan completed his primary education in Gudilova and secondary education in Ramachandrapuram through the NTR Trust. He focused on fitness from an early age and joined the CRPF, laying a road towards his passionate field of glamour through Bigg Boss Season 9.
Kalyan’s journey is an inspiring story of perseverance, strategy, and audience support, widely celebrated as a testament to his unwavering faith and goal-oriented approach.
Speaking to TNIE, Kalyan’s father, Laxmanarao, said, “Kalyan was passionate about acting since his childhood. He asked me if he could try his hand in cinema, but I denied due to our financial status and suggested he join the armed forces to serve the nation and help the family. He obeyed my instructions, focused on fitness and sports, and joined the CRPF as a constable in 2022 after completing his studies.
One day, he rang me and told me he had been selected for ‘Agnipariksha’, the digital pre-show before Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Sreemukhi, as a commoner. He participated in ‘Agnipariksha’ by taking casual leave and was selected for the Bigg Boss house. Later, he sent an email to his higher officials requesting three months’ leave, even without pay, to participate in the reality show, as there wasn’t much gap between ‘Agnipariksha’ and the Bigg Boss show.
We received several letters from CRPF officials about his leave and replied accordingly, as he was in the Bigg Boss house. Now, we’re happy he’s won Bigg Boss Telugu 9, winning the hearts of millions. Kalyan’s not just lifting a Bigg Boss trophy; he’s earned respect, belief, and a place in history with his grit, discipline, and unwavering faith. He got instant fame and public adulation with this show.
I never expected he’d participate in Bigg Boss and become victorious. I always believed a government job, especially in the armed forces, is security for a common man’s life and family. However, I’ll give Kalyan complete freedom to decide whether to continue his job, as he joined the CRPF according to my wishes and our family’s financial status. He said he’ll decide on his job after speaking with CRPF higher officials.”