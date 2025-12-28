Vizianagaram CRPF constable wins Bigg Boss 9

VIZIANAGARAM: Kalyan Padala, a 23-year-old constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been crowned the ‘Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9’ with his grit, discipline, unwavering faith, and principled decision-making skills. Born into a middle-class family in the Vizianagaram district, Kalyan has become the youngest and first commoner to win the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy.

Kalyan’s journey from a CRPF constable to Bigg Boss winner is like a ‘caterpillar-to-butterfly’ transformation. He was passionate about cinema from childhood, but his family’s financial status led him to join the CRPF in 2022, fulfilling his dream of serving the nation. He seized the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss through the ‘Agni Pariksha’ selection process, taking casual leave from his CRPF duties.

Kalyan earned praise for staying focused on his game and avoiding unnecessary arguments in the Bigg Boss house. His discipline, humility, and emotional strength, combined with audience support, helped him win the title by a narrow margin, with Thanuja Puttaswamy and Demon Pavan as runners-up.

Kalyan’s father, Laxmanarao, managed to look after his family by running a panshop in the village. Kalyan completed his primary education in Gudilova and secondary education in Ramachandrapuram through the NTR Trust. He focused on fitness from an early age and joined the CRPF, laying a road towards his passionate field of glamour through Bigg Boss Season 9.

Kalyan’s journey is an inspiring story of perseverance, strategy, and audience support, widely celebrated as a testament to his unwavering faith and goal-oriented approach.