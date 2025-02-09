A lifeline that goes beyond mother’s elixir

MADURAI: Nearly 5 million kids died before their fifth birthday in 2021. India accounted for 14% of the global burden of under-5 mortality, as per analysis of National Family Health Survey reports. Quite alarming!
Vichitra Senthil Kumar, a mother of two from Tiruppur, is determined that no more breaths should be stolen so soon. The 41-year-old has resiliently built a movement that saves lives and empowers mothers. Over the past four years, Vichitra has collected more than 4,000 litres of breast milk, providing a lifeline for premature babies, abandoned newborns, and infants whose mothers are unable to breastfeed due to illness.
It all began in 2021 when a friend asked Vichitra to deliver donated breast milk to a baby in Erode. The experience left her profoundly moved. She soon realised the milk was not just sustenance—it was survival. With that realisation, she committed herself to building a network of lactating mothers willing to donate their unused milk to the Breast Milk Bank at Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.
Vichitra approaches this mission with remarkable empathy. She counsels mothers personally, visiting them at home to create an environment of trust. She plays with their children, shares meals with their families, and reassures them about the life-saving impact of their donations. One anonymous donor from Tiruppur contributed 117 litres of milk in just nine months—a testament to the trust Vichitra has built.
Despite her efforts, social stigma remains a challenge. Vichitra recalls one instance when a young woman handed over breast milk at her gate, too afraid of her in-laws’ judgement to invite Vichitra inside. “It was a reminder of how deeply women are constrained by societal expectations, even when they want to do good,” she says.
Breast milk collection is just one part of Vichitra’s wide-ranging social service. She has organised over 1,000 cataract surgeries for elderly individuals in rural areas, giving them the gift of sight. Born and brought in Chinnakalipalayam near Peelamedu in Coimbatore, Vichitra was inspired by her father, Maruthachalam, who believed in supporting education for the underprivileged, she also funds tuition fees for children from economically weaker backgrounds. During her college days in Coimbatore, she frequently helped poor students in government schools. Those early acts of kindness shaped her philosophy that small efforts can make a big difference.
Before dedicating herself to social service, Vichitra was a sportswoman. A talented football player, she captained her college and university teams and represented the Coimbatore District Female Football Team from 1999 to 2002. Though she cherishes her achievements in sports, she finds her current work far more fulfilling. “Sports taught me resilience, but this work has given me a deeper sense of purpose,” she says.
Her husband, Senthil Kumar, was initially surprised to learn about her football career and is now one of her strongest supporters. Together, they manage their household while balancing her growing commitment to helping others.
Community leaders in Tiruppur have praised her work, with Red Cross Society Coordinator Damodharan noting, “Vichitra’s ability to connect with people and earn their trust has been instrumental in making life-saving services accessible. Her contributions are truly transformative.”
For Vichitra, the goal is not just to provide aid but to inspire others to step forward. “When women come together, they can change the world,” she says. Through her work, she is proving that acts of kindness—no matter how small—can create ripples of change.
(Edited by Mary Catherene)