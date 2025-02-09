A saviour of Adivasi languages with AI sidekick

ADILABAD: In the quiet village of Wagapur, nestled in Mavala mandal, a government schoolteacher is weaving magic with tech. Thodasam Kailash, a social studies educator by day and a digital troubadour by passion, has become the first to compose a song in the endangered Kolami language with an AI co-composer. His mission? To resurrect the fading whispers of Adivasi languages with the help of AI.

During holidays and after school hours, Kailash swaps chalk for keyboards — both piano and computer.Self-taught in music and tech, he’s crafted a groundbreaking fusion: the ‘Sungal Turpo AI Anchor’, a virtual newsreader that delivers bulletins in Gondi — a first in the language’s history. But he didn’t stop there. Using AI tools, he’s now sung over 100 songs across six languages: Gondi, Lambadi, Telugu, Hindi, English and Kolami.

Collaborating with AI, he crafts melodies that marry ancestral rhythms with synthetic harmonies. Struggling to pen lyrics? The AI becomes his muse, turning half-formed ideas into poetic verses. His tracks, shared on social media, have struck a chord with Adivasi communities, who hear their stories echoed in every note.