Doctor pedals to bring environmental change

ONGOLE: For Dr K Sudhakar, an ENT specialist and an environmental crusader from Prakasam district, the path to a greener planet begins with a simple yet powerful act – cycling. For over 15 years, Dr Sudhakar has chosen his bicycle over petrol and diesel vehicles, not just as a mode of transportation but as a message to society.

“Whenever my patients or friends see me in a car, their first reaction is concern – they wonder if I am unwell!” he quipped. “Many of them tell me they’ve been inspired to buy bicycles for themselves, and hearing that gives me immense happiness,” he shared with TNIE.

Born into an agricultural family in Korrapati Vari Palem village of Tallur mandal, Dr Sudhakar’s love for nature sprouted early in life. His parents, Korrapati Gopalaswamy and Venkayamma, instilled values of compassion and respect for the environment, which have grown into a lifelong mission.

Dr Sudhakar pursued MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College and later specialised in ENT at Guntur Medical College. Following stints in Chennai and Vijayawada, he returned to Ongole in 2005, determined to serve his people and the planet.

His contributions go far beyond his medical practice. From planting saplings to creating a mini forest on his family’s land, Dr Sudhakar has been a relentless advocate for environmental sustainability. Through the Prakasam Global NRI Forum (PGNF), a platform he founded with 150+ NRI friends, he has distributed over 1,000 bicycles to government school students, planted saplings on tank bunds, and supplied hundreds of saplings to schools and hospitals.

Driven by a vision of education and environmental awareness, Dr Sudhakar has supported nearly 500 government schools. “When I saw my childhood school’s student strength decline from over 500 to just 150, it broke my heart. That’s when I decided to contribute, from planting trees to funding infrastructure,” he recalled.

Dr Sudhakar intensified efforts during the 2016 drought that devastated Prakasam district. He launched massive plantation drives, distributed books worth lakhs of rupees to promote reading among students, and revived greenery in rural areas.

Beyond his work, Dr Sudhakar shares his mission with his family. His wife Bhavani stands by his side, while their daughters – Dr Megha, preparing for her PG entrance after completing MBBS, and Gagana, a final-year law student – continue his passion and purpose.