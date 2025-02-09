Drumming up support for the voiceless

CHENNAI: Hidden within the quaint, dusty lanes of Kuruviagaram village is a treasure trove of untapped talent — bodies brimming with the energy of unsung dreams. Outside of the small library building, where students are tutored beyond school hours, reverberate the beats of the parai. Outside, V Ramya (33) waits for her two daughters excitedly. “Until a year ago, I never realised my kids had such hidden talent. It is after they were enrolled for these classes that I realised their true potential,” says a beaming Ramya.

Her daughters, V Aswathi (13) and V Sanjana (12), wake up around 5 am on weekends and freshen up, ready to catch up on academics and strike some beats. The duo is among the many that are taught parai (a percussion instrument) and silambam (a form of martial arts from Tamil Nadu) — two traditional art forms brought under one roof, thanks to the efforts of four aspiring souls.

It was in January 2024 that M Kannadasan (20), V Deepan (29), D Naveen (28) and E Vijay Kumar (27) decided to join hands and uphold a cause they believed was close to their heart — upliftment of the voiceless. And so, they decided that Dalit students from the small village in Tiruvallur’s Gummidipoondi must be empowered not just through academics but various other aspects.

Taking time off their hectic schedule, they began taking classes for the students and also engaging them in extra-curricular activities. “I failed to realise that my daughters can dance well, paint, draw and perform silambam. The four graduates who started this initiative deserve the credit for honing my daughters’ skills,” adds Ramya.

Kuruviagaram, a small village with a population of 1,000, now has a bunch of students who have taken to exploring painting and drawing and are also trying their hand at silambam and parai.