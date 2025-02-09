From local stage to Delhi: A Veena prodigy’s excellence

VIJAYAWADA: From the quiet streets of Chemmanagiripet, Machilipatnam, to the grand halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, 20-year-old Deepthi Appikatla has struck a chord on the national stage. She captivated President Droupadi Murmu with her Veena recital, representing the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC cultural music troupe at the Republic Day 2025 celebrations, earning accolades from the country’s highest offices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applauded her during the ‘PM at Home’ programme on January 24.

A third-year B.Tech (CSE) student at KL University, Deepthi’s journey into music is nothing short of remarkable. Born into a family with no musical background, she discovered her passion at the age of 12, initially training in vocal and keyboard under Modali Chandra Shekar. Inspired by her peers, she embraced the Veena in 2017, refining her skills across multiple disciplines until 2022.

Later she trained under international Veena exponent Ayyagari Syama Sundar through online sessions before learning under Chitta Kartik, a disciple of maestro Dulipalla Srinivas. She also mastered vocal under TKVM Vamsidhar, a top performer in Padutha Theeyaga, earning first-class certifications in both disciplines.

At KL University, she became an active member of the Music Club and NCC, excelling in competitions. She delivered a standout performance at Jaya Bheri, the inter-university competition at Andhra University in 2023, topped the VVIT Veena solo category in 2022 and 2023, and secured first place in the IMT Hyderabad band performance in 2022. As an NCC cadet, she performed at numerous university events and was honoured with the Ugadi Puraskaram by the State government.