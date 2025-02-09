Kadapa man ‘builds’ success with fitness and fortitude

KADAPA: Drawing inspiration from his father’s muscular physique, who was a stone mine worker, Mopuri Nagaraja Reddy turned his dreams into a reality by earning numerous accolades in the arena of bodybuilding.

The 38-year-old bodybuilder from Yerraguntla in YSR Kadapa district secured a spot in the top five at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Nepal. Born to Mopuri Chenchi Reddy and Lakshminarasamma of Devagudi village in Jammalamadugu mandal, Nagaraja’s family settled in the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) colony.

An ardent fan of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, Nagaraja set his sights on bodybuilding. Although he tried to join a gym when he was in his eighth standard, the trainer did not allow him citing his underage. He completed his Intermediate at Gaurishankar College and B.Com from Arts College in Proddutur.

However, as a teenager, Nagaraja resumed his training under Ashok, a gym master, in 2003. He worked hard to join the police force. He was even selected for the army, however, his dreams were shattered when his parents disapproved the idea, as he was their only child. Even when the financial constraints forced him to work as a typist, he remained committed to bodybuilding, while supporting his family.

Later, he went on to open a photo studio and an eatery in 2008 and 2013 to achieve financial stability. Despite these ventures, Nagaraja’s passion for bodybuilding never waned. He received professional training in Chennai and began participating in bodybuilding competitions.