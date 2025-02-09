Not a cape, this hero has an auto-rickshaw

KHAMMAM: What does it take to be a hero? Is it superhuman strength? A cape? Or perhaps, just a three-wheeled auto-rickshaw and a heart full of compassion? In the small town of Yellandu, Mohammed Muzaheed, a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver disabled by polio, proves that heroism comes in many forms. For the past 15–20 years, he has quietly and selflessly transported innumerable pregnant women and persons with disabilities (PwDs) to their destinations, free of charge.

Born into crushing poverty, Muzaheed’s childhood was marked by polio’s cruel grip, leaving his right leg paralysed. Yet, adversity became his compass. To support his family, he borrowed money to buy an auto-rickshaw, juggling Rs 7,000 in monthly installments with the demands of survival. But fate tested him again: years ago, stranded in a forest while returning from Mukundapuram village with a broken-down vehicle, he pleaded for help as drivers sped past. That night, shivering in despair, he vowed to become the help he never received.

Today, Muzaheed’s auto is a lifeline. He answers calls at midnight, navigates potholed roads, and carries 5–6 passengers daily for free. “I’m disabled, but I won’t let others suffer,” he tells TNIE, his voice steady. “God gave me this life to serve.”

His mission extends beyond transport: twice a month, he cooks hearty meals for 30 struggling families, funding it by setting aside half his daily earning of Rs 500. The other half? For his wife, Faimedha, and their children, Muzammil and Farhana. “We’re poor, but helping others fills our hearts,” Faimedha shares, her pride palpable.

The road has not been smooth. Financial strain drove Muzaheed to attempt suicide twice. But his family’s love anchored him. “They told me to live my purpose,” he recalls. Now, he patches roads with three friends, shovelling gravel into craters so others won’t stumble. “Every pothole I fix is a prayer,” he says.

“I’ll do this till my last breath,” he says with a smile. For a man who once felt invisible, Muzaheed now moves mountains — one ride, one meal, one filled pothole at a time.