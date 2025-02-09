The bountiful ‘practice’ of giving

COIMBATORE: Sitting in at a small fete in a tribal hamlet at Paralikadu on Christmas day, Dr N Maheswaran was pleasantly surprised when one of the villagers announced that he had helped a total of 40 tribal students from the settlement in completing their education. He had never imagined his silent assistance would one day become such a strong pillar of support.
The 55-year-old paediatrician runs a hospital at Mettupalayam, in Coimbatore district, alongside his wife R Kala, who is also a doctor. Every year, on average, Maheswaran pays the tuition fee of 100 students, taking the number to over 1,000 beneficiaries in one decade. “I dedicate a portion of my earnings every month towards social service initiatives,” he says.
Born into a bureaucrat family, Maheswaran is happy with his chosen path. His father N Nachimuthu is a retired deputy SP and mother N Susheela, a retired government doctor, who established her own clinic in town. He donates Rs 50,000 every month to a home for the elderly and destitute, and has also helped set up libraries in numerous tribal hamlets in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.
Furthermore, for the past two years he has been sponsoring a financially disadvantaged athlete with many achievements in the sport of racewalking.
“As I am a single child, my parents used to give me a considerable amount of pocket money during my school days. A significant moment in my life came during Class 7, when I paid school fees for a classmate using my pocket money, as he could not pay the amount due to poverty. Since then, I have been spending my earnings to help others,” says Maheswaran.
Among the tribal students who received the doctor’s assistance is M Kaliammal, the first Irular girl from the Koppanari hamlet in the Anaikatti Hill region to complete her law degree in 2022. She is currently practising in Coimbatore district.
Furthermore, Maheswaran has also set up a free-for-all lending library inside his hospital, featuring 20,000 books. He says there are plans to expand this space of 200 sq ft and convert it into a sit-study library in the future.
“Nearly 90% of the students I financially assist study in government or aided colleges. I help private college students too now and then,” the doctor says. As for his profession, Maheswaran has performed numerous surgeries for free in solidarity with those who couldn’t afford to pay. He has also helped in the rehabilitation of dozens of ex-convicts.
“Keeping my services in mind, my mother and then my wife made a pact with me that I can do whatever I want with my earnings, but I am not allowed to touch theirs, considering my family’s own needs,” he adds with a smile.
