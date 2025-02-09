The bountiful ‘practice’ of giving

COIMBATORE: Sitting in at a small fete in a tribal hamlet at Paralikadu on Christmas day, Dr N Maheswaran was pleasantly surprised when one of the villagers announced that he had helped a total of 40 tribal students from the settlement in completing their education. He had never imagined his silent assistance would one day become such a strong pillar of support.

The 55-year-old paediatrician runs a hospital at Mettupalayam, in Coimbatore district, alongside his wife R Kala, who is also a doctor. Every year, on average, Maheswaran pays the tuition fee of 100 students, taking the number to over 1,000 beneficiaries in one decade. “I dedicate a portion of my earnings every month towards social service initiatives,” he says.

Born into a bureaucrat family, Maheswaran is happy with his chosen path. His father N Nachimuthu is a retired deputy SP and mother N Susheela, a retired government doctor, who established her own clinic in town. He donates Rs 50,000 every month to a home for the elderly and destitute, and has also helped set up libraries in numerous tribal hamlets in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

Furthermore, for the past two years he has been sponsoring a financially disadvantaged athlete with many achievements in the sport of racewalking.