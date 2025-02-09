With ‘water bell’, ZPHS Jillela is fighting against dehydration

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In the sun-baked village of Jillela, as the sun blazes ahead of summer’s official arrival, Zilla Parishad High School has turned a simple act of drinking water into a symphony of wellness. Twice a day, the school bell doesn’t just signal the start of class or lunch. At 10.45 am and 2.45 pm, a “water bell” rings, summoning 165 students and teachers to the schoolyard. Armed with steel bottles, they gather not for lectures or drills, but for a shared ritual: hydration.

Inspired by headmistress J Anuraadha’s struggle with dehydration-related health issues during her tenure at the District Educational Officer’s unit in Karimnagar, the initiative, launched on January 30, blends practicality with care.

At the stipulated times, the bell transforms the grounds into a lively oasis, where laughter mingles with gulps of water. Teachers, too, pause their lessons to join — a reminder that wellness is a collective journey. Gleaming steel bottles, donated by philanthropists, have replaced plastic, making every sip pollution-free. Students proudly carry these eco-vessels, symbols of both sustainability and community solidarity.

District health authorities applaud the initiative, noting hydration’s role in flushing toxins, balancing electrolytes and curbing ailments like acidity. For students, the breaks also offer a mental reset, prepping them to dive back into studies refreshed.

The school’s commitment doesn’t end at hydration. Teachers conduct home visits for absent students, addressing barriers to attendance with empathy.