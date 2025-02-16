A place for every soul to shine: How Chengalpattu’s Kreeyaa is reshaping education with compassion

A pair of anxious eyes searched the room before taking a hesitant step into Kejal Bakshi’s office. Cautious, the little girl doubted if this would be yet another of the many schools that promised her a fresh start. Social interactions continued to be daunting; comprehension posed a daily challenge; and ever-changing environments made her no stranger to an engulfing sense of isolation.

Behind the worry in the child’s eyes, Kejal saw something special — a deep love for the people around her, especially other children. Kejal understood that standard institutions fell short of truly meeting her unique needs.

“This experience deeply moved and motivated me to create a space for children with sensitive needs,” said 40-year-old Kejal, who, along with psychotherapist Nirda Saras (39), co-founded Kreeyaa — a space for learning and exploration in Chengalpattu’s Thazhambur.

Today, the space has become a haven for nurturing neuro-diverse children, thanks to their unwavering commitment and dedication. Kreeyaa focuses on fostering a free learning environment where the focus is on holistic growth rather than limiting learning to textbooks.

The initiative’s flagship programme is ‘Pathshala at Kreeyaa’, a bridge school where students participate in a plethora of activities tailored to their individual needs. While some choose sports, others are taught essential skills like reading, writing and mathematics and are prepared to join the National Institute for Open Schooling. Many children also pursue creative arts like moist paper painting and others learn to traditionally grind millets and pulses.