A place for every soul to shine: How Chengalpattu’s Kreeyaa is reshaping education with compassion

A pair of anxious eyes searched the room before taking a hesitant step into Kejal Bakshi’s office. Cautious, the little girl doubted if this would be yet another of the many schools that promised her a fresh start. Social interactions continued to be daunting; comprehension posed a daily challenge; and ever-changing environments made her no stranger to an engulfing sense of isolation.
Behind the worry in the child’s eyes, Kejal saw something special — a deep love for the people around her, especially other children. Kejal understood that standard institutions fell short of truly meeting her unique needs.
“This experience deeply moved and motivated me to create a space for children with sensitive needs,” said 40-year-old Kejal, who, along with psychotherapist Nirda Saras (39), co-founded Kreeyaa — a space for learning and exploration in Chengalpattu’s Thazhambur.
Today, the space has become a haven for nurturing neuro-diverse children, thanks to their unwavering commitment and dedication. Kreeyaa focuses on fostering a free learning environment where the focus is on holistic growth rather than limiting learning to textbooks.
The initiative’s flagship programme is ‘Pathshala at Kreeyaa’, a bridge school where students participate in a plethora of activities tailored to their individual needs. While some choose sports, others are taught essential skills like reading, writing and mathematics and are prepared to join the National Institute for Open Schooling. Many children also pursue creative arts like moist paper painting and others learn to traditionally grind millets and pulses.
Reflecting on her motivation to start the school, Kejal shared with TNIE, “It is painful to see children being rejected by mainstream schools without their capabilities acknowledged. When the little ones are not respected or understood, it leads to frustration. Parents feel helpless, and children get detached—they stop eating and talking, and their anger surfaces in varied ways. We felt compelled to address this and create a conducive space for them.”
She emphasised the importance of a balanced approach, saying, “Our school provides a healing environment by integrating life skills with therapy into the curriculum. We incorporate the pedagogy formulated by Rudolf Steiner [a philosopher] and plan for a well-rounded curriculum with inputs from doctors and teachers for each child while designing group activities. Physical movement, nature-based learning, and life skills are as much a part of the education as academics.”
R Karthick, whose 8-year-old son attends the bridge school programme, said, “Kejal and Nirda’s work is a towering beacon of hope for children and their families, and they have proved that with the right environment, every child can thrive and find joy in learning.” The parent shared his heartfelt experience, with his son who faced significant challenges in communication and social interaction.
“He could not speak like the other children his age. He avoided playing with them and stayed indoors. Often, we could not understand his feelings,” he explained.
“However, everything changed when we found Kreeyaa. Now, he steps outside and enjoys the world while learning essential life skills.” Nirda Saras, the co-founder, weighs in on the school’s philosophy and approach. “When children come to us, they often lack a natural connection with the world. It is the responsibility of both parents and schools to assist them in bridging this gap and connect them with the world around,” she said.
She described how they focus on practical learning through everyday tasks. “We involve children in activities like preparing food while making them understand where it comes from and the processes behind it. They also learn household chores like washing and cleaning.
What is the point of teaching rocket science if a child cannot wash their plate? Through these meaningful activities, we aim to integrate the child fully, both mentally and physically, into the mainstream,” she added. Kreeyaa opened its doors in June 2024 and currently has 10 students. The school charges fees for those who can afford it, while sponsors are arranged for children from underprivileged backgrounds, Nirda said.
Kejal explained the rationale behind the school’s approach to support both children and parents. “Typically, parents have to visit multiple places for counselling, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and schooling. Here, we bring all this under one roof to make things easier. Our programmes include counselling, external massage therapy, art therapy, movement therapy, sensory-based intervention, remedial education and after-school activities. Our goal is to expand and reach more children who can benefit from our services,” the educator added.
Refusing to be limited by a lop-sided perspective of learning, Kreeyaa has a clear vision ahead—helping children grow, connect, and thrive in the real world. They aim to achieve this by equipping them with skills and confidence to lead meaningful lives.
