Coffee with bureaucrat: How a Jharkhand officer is bridging the gap between people and administration

Every Wednesday, a modest crowd of locals gather at the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Garhwa; the occassion, ‘Coffee with SDM’. The unique initiative launched by the bureaucrat is bringing big relief to people of Garhwa, as he invites individuals from different walks of life and talks to them over a cup of coffee every week and tries to resolve their problems then and there.

SDM Sanjay Kumar invites residents from his division, listening intently as they pour their hearts out; complaints, problems and suggestions. The officer takes it upon himself to provide ready solutions to their grievances in consultation with the administration.

Whoever the aggrieved, however small their misgivings, SDM Kumar is all ears. Senior citizens, farmers, businessmen, children, auto rickshaw drivers and newspaper vendors – the SDM’s office never shuts its doors.

He even plans to invite workers from the unorganised sector, students preparing for competitive exams, persons with disability and panchayat representatives to get a broader picture of society at large.

According to the bureaucrat, the programme has improved communication between common people and the administration. Positive results have emerged out of the weekly interactions and people are openly giving suggestions to improve their surroundings, he said.

As of now, the SDM has conducted eight such sessions and talked to over 400 people from different sections and heard them patiently for hours over a cup coffee. The SDM says, though the number of people he has met so far, may look small, its impact is far-reaching as many others gets benefitted because the problems don’t affect only an individual but a group or community.