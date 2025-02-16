From cultural cradle to global innovation hub: How Hyderabad is leading India’s GCC revolution

Hyderabad, once known as a cradle of culture and history, is now rapidly transforming into a dynamic nerve centre for Global Capability Centers (GCCs). With over 355 GCCs employing more than 3 lakh professionals, the city accounts for nearly 15% of India’s 2,000+ GCC ecosystem.

Over the past year, marquee names like Eli Lilly, Marriott International and Evernorth have either established or announced new GCCs, a sign of Hyderabad’s rising prominence as a global innovation and technology hub.

GCCs, offshore units set up by MNCs to handle functions ranging from IT and R&D to finance and customer operations, are no longer mere support arms. They have evolved into strategic innovation hubs, driven by Hyderabad’s talent pool, technological advancements, and collaborative ecosystems. GCCs are India-based extensions of global firms, handling technology, business operations and other back-office functions exclusively for their parent company. Unlike BPOs and call centres, which are typically third-party vendors serving multiple clients, GCCs are owned and operated by the parent company and dedicated to its needs.

The GCC boom has spawned a thriving support ecosystem led by three key players: consulting firms, outsourcing partners and new-age enablers offering end-to-end solutions. Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR, explains, “Successful GCCs thrive on partnerships. Companies blend in-house capabilities with managed services to drive efficiency and innovation. The lines between GCCs and service providers are blurring. This synergy allows companies to streamline processes and drive innovation at scale.”

For instance, a South American retailer collaborated with its GCC teams and a managed service provider (MSP) to launch a reimagined e-commerce platform. The result? A 100% surge in total merchandise value within months.