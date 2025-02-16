Grab a stick, take the turf: How one man's passion is transforming Assam's Barak Valley

Only five years ago, the residents of Sribhumi had little notion of hockey. And it would have remained that way, if not for the persistent efforts of a government employee who has sparked a ‘hockey revolution’ in the remote Barak Valley district in Assam, situated on the Bangladesh border.

Now, nearly 500 children across the region wield the stick as they take to the pitch, determined to hone their skills and elevate their game.

Mohammed Emad Uddin, an employee of National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam has made it his mission to spread the game to the nooks and crannies of Sribhumi, formerly known as Karimganj. A passionate advocate of hockey, Emad introduced locals to the fundamentals of the sport.

There is an interesting story behind the propagation of the sport in Sribhumi. A press club wanted to make its tenth anniversary celebration memorable. So, they approached Emad, a volleyball player and sports enthusiast.

“The Badarpur Press Club completed ten years in 2020 and wanted to celebrate the occasion in a unique way by organising a hockey tournament. The club members proposed that I constitute the ‘Karimganj XI’ team. Four teams – Cachar District Sports Association, Hailakandi District Sports Association, Badarpur Press Club and Karimganj XI took part in the tournament. While hockey has been played in Cachar and Hailakandi for long, nobody in Karimganj had played it before,” Emad says.

Sribhumi, Hailakandi and Cachar are the three districts of southern Assam’s Barak Valley. Bengalis, both Hindu and Muslim, constitute the majority in this region.