Kadapa girl becomes a voice of women empowerment in Andhra

KADAPA: Syed Saniya (22) from Kadapa has emerged as an inspiring figure by excelling in public speaking and competitive platforms, culminating in her recent address at the Parliament Central Hall. She exemplifies the empowerment of women through education, proving that girls, when given the right support, can achieve remarkable success.
Saniya studied at New Horizon English Medium High School before joining Sri Chaitanya College and later SKR & SKR College. She is currently pursuing an MA in English from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University while preparing for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam.
From a young age, Syed Saniya excelled in debates, paper presentations, and monologue acting competitions, winning numerous accolades, including a State-level spell bee competition and the 13th National Voters’ Day speech contest. Her persistence paid off when she won the National Youth Parliament Festival 2024, making her the only girl from Andhra Pradesh to represent the State at the national level. She addressed the Parliament Central Hall on March 5-6, 2024, delivering a speech on “The Role of Youth in Politics” after five unsuccessful attempts in previous years. Her four-minute speech received applause from the gathering.
Saniya was selected as an anchor for the National Youth Leadership Dialogue 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in Delhi from January 10-12. The event featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Wipro Chairman S Somnath, and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Governor Abdul Nazeer invited Saniya to the Republic Day “At Home” event, attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and senior IAS and IPS officers.
She has also been invited to the “Soul Leadership Conclave” in Delhi on February 21-22, 2025, where she will witness discussions involving Prime Minister Modi, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, chess champion Gukesh D, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.
Syed Saniya credited her success to her parents—Syed Jafar Vali, a cycle mart owner, and Syed Safia Begum, a homemaker—as well as her mentor, Manikantha from Nehru Yuva Kendra. “My mother has been my biggest inspiration, teaching me speeches and motivating me since childhood. Without Manikantha’s support, I wouldn’t have reached this stage,” she said.