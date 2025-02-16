Kadapa girl becomes a voice of women empowerment in Andhra

KADAPA: Syed Saniya (22) from Kadapa has emerged as an inspiring figure by excelling in public speaking and competitive platforms, culminating in her recent address at the Parliament Central Hall. She exemplifies the empowerment of women through education, proving that girls, when given the right support, can achieve remarkable success.

Saniya studied at New Horizon English Medium High School before joining Sri Chaitanya College and later SKR & SKR College. She is currently pursuing an MA in English from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University while preparing for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam.

From a young age, Syed Saniya excelled in debates, paper presentations, and monologue acting competitions, winning numerous accolades, including a State-level spell bee competition and the 13th National Voters’ Day speech contest. Her persistence paid off when she won the National Youth Parliament Festival 2024, making her the only girl from Andhra Pradesh to represent the State at the national level. She addressed the Parliament Central Hall on March 5-6, 2024, delivering a speech on “The Role of Youth in Politics” after five unsuccessful attempts in previous years. Her four-minute speech received applause from the gathering.