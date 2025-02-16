Odisha’s buddhist past makes itself present

BHUBANESWAR: A 50-strong team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been sweating it out at Ratnagiri for last 70 days, chipping away at heaps of soil, uncovering archaeological treasure that signal emergence of new historical evidence on Odisha’s place in Buddhist history.

Six decades after Debala Mitra, India’s first woman archaeologist and former director general of ASI, excavated two magnificent quadrangular monasteries, a large stupa, cluster of shrines and numerous sculptures from Ratnagiri, also known as Odisha’s ‘Hill of Jewels’, a large Buddhist shrine is now raising its head from a mound on the southern direction of the monasteries.

The ASI’s Puri circle has been excavating the site since December 5 last year and in the last one month, it has found three colossal Buddha heads, hundreds of votive stupas, stone inscriptions and images of Buddhist gods and goddesses, all pointing to the archaeological richness hitherto not known to the world.

Shrine Complex Emerges

Buddhist remains atop the Ratnagiri were first noticed by archaeologist MM Chakrabarty in 1905 and subsequently, the first systematic excavation of the site was carried out by Mitra from 1958 to 1961. She had then dated the site to 5th century CE whose development continued till 12th century CE. The downfall began in the 13th century CE as a result of Muslim invasion, historians say.

Prior to the December 2024 excavation, a small portion of what appeared to be a Buddhist head and some other structural remains were visible on southern side of the main monastery.