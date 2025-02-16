Stories in leather: The 96-year-old artist keeping Karnataka's traditional puppetry alive

At 96, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathar, the famed puppeteer from Koppal district, has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award, one of India’s highest civilian honours, for her contribution to the field of art. Her dedication to Togalu Gombeyaata (leather puppetry) and fascination for the art has sustained for the better part of the century.
Bhimavva, the daughter of Sanjeevappa and Somamma, is unschooled. Born in 1929 in Moranal village of Koppal district, she has been a torchbearer for Togalu Gombeyaata, the art which has been handed down through the generations.
She was 14 when she began working on leather puppetry as a family craft. She has captured 18 episodes of the Mahabharata, including Kurukshetra, Virata Parva, Lavakusha Kalaga, Karna Parva, Draupadi Vastrapaharana, Adi Parva, Sarpa Parva in leather puppets. She has even preserved 200-year-old puppets.
Bhimavva is proficient in all disciplines of this art. People who have attended her shows say her traditional Gombeyaata is worth watching and enjoying. She still sings from the Ramayana and Mahabharata episodes from memory, and adjusts the tune to the rhythm of the puppets.
Bhimavva gained recognition abroad too, and has visited America, Paris, Italy, Iran, Iraq, Switzerland and Holland. She upheld the art, culture and heritage of the country by performing epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata and current events through puppetry.
When the frail woman in her Ilkal sari first got a call from the Koppal Deputy Commissioner, saying she was to receive the Padma Shri, she was confused. “We are from Moranal village which is small, and artists from small villages never come into the limelight. But the Central government selected us. I am very thankful to all who referred me for this award.
My family members are happy and our younger generations say they will continue the tradition of puppetry,” she said. “Though I have given more than 20,000 shows in my life, only a few art lovers and organisations appreciated us. The whole village celebrated when the event was broadcast on TV and our family members distributed sweets to the villagers,” added Bhimavva.
Preserving their legacy
Despite facing many challenges amid the boom of modern cinema and social media, Bhimavva and her family are committed to preserving their heritage. She has also focused on training younger generations to carry the tradition forward. In today’s era, many rural sports are disappearing as the youth are busy with modern gadgets, and have little awareness of the importance of traditional modes of entertainment.
Bhimavva’s family is synonymous with the rural art of leather puppetry. Shankar Itagi, Ningappa Doddamani and other villagers of Moranal say, “Bhimavva’s family is known not only in Moranal but across Koppal district. She is a nonagenarian but is still active, and has the art of speaking on current issues with traditional puppetry. Many arts have disappeared but Bhimavva and her family should be saluted for saving this traditional art and passing it to the next generations.”
Not 96 but 103
Family members say Bhimavva has already crossed 100 years but as per records, she is 96. Her son Keshappa is 75 years old and has also won many awards for the art of puppetry.
Honours and Awards
The latest feather in Bhimavva’s cap is the Padma Shri. “I am very happy to have got the Padma Shri award. I continued traditional Gombeyaata even after marriage and now my family members have also learnt this art. I am thankful for all who recognised me,” she beamed.
The other honours: Tehran Country Puppet Festival Award in 1993, 63rd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana Award, Regional Stage Arts Study Award, Janapada awards, Bayalata Academy Award for 2005-06, Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 2010, Rajyotsava Award in 2014, Janapada Shri Award in 2020-21, Senior Citizen Award in 2022.
CM Siddaramaiah’s praise
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded Bhimavva Shillekyathar as a worthy recipient of awards, acknowledging her commitment to puppetry over the past seven decades. “The nation takes immense pride in Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathar being honoured with the Padma Shri for 2025. Her dedication to the art form, which she has nurtured as a way of life while showcasing Karnataka’s culture both nationally and internationally, makes her truly deserving of this recognition,” Siddaramaiah said.
Calling her an inspiration for future generations, the CM expressed his admiration for her lifelong service to the arts. “In an era where rural art and folk traditions are fading, Bhimavva’s dedication has ensured that puppetry remains alive. Her achievements will continue to inspire generations,” he added.