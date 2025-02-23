Andhra couple turns wedding journey into 100 services

VIJAYAWADA: In the world where weddings are often celebrated with grandeur, a young couple has chosen a path of service, compassion, and social awareness. Kendra Yojana Award winner Dr Mohith Naga Satya Krishna, a London-returned physiotherapist from Ryali village, and Dr Sai Sitha, a physiotherapist from Bandarulanka village, both from Konaseema district, are set to marry on March 12. However, their journey to the wedding is not just about personal joy—it is about making a difference in the lives of others.
From their engagement on December 6 to their wedding, they have embarked on a mission called ‘100 Services.’ Through this initiative, they have been organising awareness rallies, free medical camps, food and clothing distribution drives, and educational support programmes for underprivileged children across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Mohith, son of world-renowned magician Shyam Jadugar, comes from a family of magicians. Staying true to his roots, he trained his fiancée, who had no prior experience in magic, and together, they are using their skills to raise awareness about road safety. One of their most unique initiatives is blindfold driving and cycling, where Sitha, now a skilled magician herself, demonstrates safe driving techniques even with her vision covered. This rare skill, known to only a handful worldwide, has captured public attention and encouraged responsible road behaviour.
Speaking to TNIE, Mohith said, “We believe love is not just about two people; it’s about spreading kindness and making a difference. 100 Services was an idea inspired by my father, and when I shared it with Sitha, she was excited and wholeheartedly supported the concept of long-term social service. I feel this unique initiative will inspire others, and if even one person is motivated to give back to society, our mission will be accomplished.”
As physiotherapists, they conduct free medical camps for the poor, ensuring essential treatment. They also distribute food, clothing, and supplies to migrant workers, orphans, and the elderly, impacting countless lives.
Sai Sitha told TNIE, “Learning magic after my engagement to Mohith has been incredible. Participating in a major social magic event for the first time is thrilling and fulfilling, creating cherished memories for us and our families. Using magic for social awareness will always be special, and I hope some newlywed couples follow our tradition to give back to society.”
Even their wedding invitations carry a powerful message. Instead of traditional cards, they are gifting saplings to guests, encouraging them to plant trees and contribute to a greener future. They are also making and dispersing seed balls across different regions, ensuring that nature benefits from their union as well.