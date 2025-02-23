Andhra scientist’s breakthrough discovery sheds light on black holes

GUNTUR: The sky is not the limit, proves a 32-year-old young astrophysicist from Tenali, who is making significant strides in the field of astrophysics with a discovery that could reshape current understanding of the universe.

Dr Ragadeepika Pucha, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Utah, has led a groundbreaking study identifying one of the largest known intermediate-mass black holes within a highly active dwarf galaxy. The findings have the potential to unlock critical insights into the origins of black holes and galaxy formation.

Her research paper titled ‘Tripling the Census of Dwarf AGN Candidates Using DESI Early Data’, was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

For decades, scientists have established that large galaxies merge over time and that nearly every massive galaxy hosts a supermassive black hole. However, the existence of black holes within dwarf galaxies—widely considered the fundamental building blocks of the universe—has remained uncertain. Analysing data from more than 2,500 dwarf galaxies, Ragadeepika’s study revealed that approximately 2% of them may harbour black holes, contributing to the ongoing debate over whether black holes precede galaxy formation or emerge within existing galaxies. “I’ve always been very curious, and physics is like poetry to me,” Ragadeepika said. “Space science is a giant puzzle which has always fascinated me. It’s also deeply philosophical—after all, we only know 4% of the universe. The remaining 96% is yet to be explored, even after 3,000 years of discovery.”