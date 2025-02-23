Make fire safety part of school curriculum: Beyond Carlton

BENGALURU: Many young Indians lack knowledge and awareness of fire safety, a crucial area that can save lives. Experts at a panel discussion organized by Beyond Carlton, a citizen-led fire-safety initiative, emphasised the need to integrate fire safety lessons into school curricula.

The discussion took place during a memorial event marking 15 years since the tragic fire incident at Carlton Towers on Old HAL Road, where nine people lost their lives and over 70 were injured on February 23, 2010.

The event began with a classical Bharatanatyam performance titled Agni: Respect and Neglect. Two artists performed a unique interplay of art, expressing the varied hues of fire through dance.

The performance provided insights into household fire hazards, prevention measures, and other aspects of fire safety awareness, highlighting how fire can be both a vital force and a destructive one in human lives.

During the panel discussion- ‘Do Young Indians Care About Fire Safety?,’ Kiran Yadav, founder of Sampige Foundation, emphasised that since most youths are active on social media platforms, awareness videos on fire prevention and safety measures should be created and shared online. This would help reach young people and others more effectively.

Krittika Vishwanath, a project director at Beyond Carlton, noted that fire safety knowledge is vital for saving lives.

“If individuals have basic fire safety knowledge, they can take immediate action to protect themselves and others,” she said and added that incorporating fire safety education into school curricula will play a key role in spreading awareness. Children and youths can learn essential fire safety measures and share their knowledge with their parents.

Fire safety in residential areas

Another panel- ‘Leading Efforts in Fire Safety in Residential Areas’ focused on fire safety measures in apartment complexes. Brigade Gate Apartments representatives shared that their housing complex is equipped with small fire extinguishers in kitchens and has private officers to check fire safety norms.

Additionally, annual fire safety drills are conducted for residents. Members of the Bengaluru Apartments Federation added that they have an Emergency Response Dedicated Team (ERDT) in place to handle emergencies within apartment complexes.

The event also honoured four fire and emergency personnel from different districts for their bravery and exceptional service in the field.

What is the number to dial in case of a fire emergency?

Namma 112 An all-integrated emergency number

080-22971500 Fire & Emergency Services Control