Nature-friendly farming brings prosperity to Andhra farmer

KADAPA: A Zoology graduate from Kanaparthi village in Chennur mandal of Kadapa district has demonstrated that nature-friendly agriculture can be both sustainable and profitable.
Dandaboyina Balachandra, 54, who switched from chemical farming to organic methods, has transformed his five-acre farm into a thriving model of natural farming, inspiring fellow farmers to embrace chemical-free cultivation.
Balachandra, who has nine years of farming experience, initially practised chemical farming but faced challenges, including high investment, declining yields, and deteriorating soil health. He attended a training programme conducted by Subhash Palekar under the Andhra Pradesh Zero Budget Natural Farming (APZBNF) initiative and visited successful natural farms in Maharashtra. Inspired by these experiences, he transitioned to organic methods, supplementing his knowledge through YouTube tutorials and Vedic farming techniques.
He cultivates turmeric, paddy, and intercrops like tomato, chilli, and brinjal using organic inputs. His two-acre turmeric plantation has become a model for success. By implementing Beejamrutham for seed treatment, Ghana Jeevamrutham for soil enrichment, Dhrava Jeevamrutham for nutrient management, Panchagavya as a growth promoter, and Dasaparni Kashayam for pest control, he has significantly improved soil fertility and crop yield.
Balachandra’s turmeric cultivation with an initial investment of Rs 2.7 lakh, is expected to generate more than Rs 10 lakh income. Buyers from Maharashtra, Bengaluru, and Bhopal have expressed interest in purchasing turmeric, with a Maharashtra-based company placing an advance order for 25 quintals. He anticipates a total yield of over 50 quintals this season.
District Collector Dr Sreedhar Cherukuri, District Agriculture Officer A Nageshwara Rao, and APCNF District Project Manager SV Praveen Kumar have recognised Balachandra’s efforts. His success was showcased at a Republic Day stall.
Balachandra also mentors farmers in Chennur, Proddatur, Guntakal, and Warangal, guides them in preparing organic inputs and adopting sustainable techniques.
“Do not destroy your land with chemicals. A mother carries a child for nine months, but the land nourishes us for a lifetime. Protect the soil, preserve nature, and secure the future,” he said.