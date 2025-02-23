Nature-friendly farming brings prosperity to Andhra farmer

KADAPA: A Zoology graduate from Kanaparthi village in Chennur mandal of Kadapa district has demonstrated that nature-friendly agriculture can be both sustainable and profitable.

Dandaboyina Balachandra, 54, who switched from chemical farming to organic methods, has transformed his five-acre farm into a thriving model of natural farming, inspiring fellow farmers to embrace chemical-free cultivation.

Balachandra, who has nine years of farming experience, initially practised chemical farming but faced challenges, including high investment, declining yields, and deteriorating soil health. He attended a training programme conducted by Subhash Palekar under the Andhra Pradesh Zero Budget Natural Farming (APZBNF) initiative and visited successful natural farms in Maharashtra. Inspired by these experiences, he transitioned to organic methods, supplementing his knowledge through YouTube tutorials and Vedic farming techniques.

He cultivates turmeric, paddy, and intercrops like tomato, chilli, and brinjal using organic inputs. His two-acre turmeric plantation has become a model for success. By implementing Beejamrutham for seed treatment, Ghana Jeevamrutham for soil enrichment, Dhrava Jeevamrutham for nutrient management, Panchagavya as a growth promoter, and Dasaparni Kashayam for pest control, he has significantly improved soil fertility and crop yield.