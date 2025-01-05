A woman farmer’s journey from adversity to prosperity

KADAPA: Breaking free from the constraints of societal expectations, Bommishetty Bhanumathi has become a beacon of hope and resilience for women farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The 45-year-old, hailing from Proddatur, has not only turned her life around but has also championed the cause of sustainable agriculture, receiving the prestigious “Rythu Nestham” award from former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Born as the seventh of 10 siblings to daily-wage labourers at Kuppuruvaripalle village in Kamalapuram mandal, Bhanumathi’s early years were far from easy. Losing her mother at a tender age, she managed to complete her education up to the Class 10 before being married off at just 16. Her husband, a tailor, struggled to make ends meet, pushing Bhanumathi to do odd jobs while they lived in makeshift shelter.

But Bhanumathi refused to accept her circumstances. Determined to rise above her struggles, she pursued opportunities with tenacity. From working as an attendant at a Rythu Bazaar to learning computer skills and completing a degree through distance education, she laid the foundation for a brighter future.

Her turning point came when she joined self-help groups. With a Rs 5-lakh loan, she launched a saree business, eventually expanding it into stitching centres that employed women. Over the years, she trained more than 2,000 rural women in tailoring and supported small-scale units, earning admiration for her efforts. Her work caught the attention of the World Bank, which adopted Rachinnayapalle village in 2017 as a model of community development.