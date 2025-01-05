A woman farmer’s journey from adversity to prosperity

KADAPA: Breaking free from the constraints of societal expectations, Bommishetty Bhanumathi has become a beacon of hope and resilience for women farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The 45-year-old, hailing from Proddatur, has not only turned her life around but has also championed the cause of sustainable agriculture, receiving the prestigious “Rythu Nestham” award from former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Born as the seventh of 10 siblings to daily-wage labourers at Kuppuruvaripalle village in Kamalapuram mandal, Bhanumathi’s early years were far from easy. Losing her mother at a tender age, she managed to complete her education up to the Class 10 before being married off at just 16. Her husband, a tailor, struggled to make ends meet, pushing Bhanumathi to do odd jobs while they lived in makeshift shelter.
But Bhanumathi refused to accept her circumstances. Determined to rise above her struggles, she pursued opportunities with tenacity. From working as an attendant at a Rythu Bazaar to learning computer skills and completing a degree through distance education, she laid the foundation for a brighter future.
Her turning point came when she joined self-help groups. With a Rs 5-lakh loan, she launched a saree business, eventually expanding it into stitching centres that employed women. Over the years, she trained more than 2,000 rural women in tailoring and supported small-scale units, earning admiration for her efforts. Her work caught the attention of the World Bank, which adopted Rachinnayapalle village in 2017 as a model of community development.
Bhanumathi’s journey into sustainable farming began in Kurnool, where she served as a Project Resource Person for the natural farming division. She experimented with innovative techniques to grow crops like Bengal gram, millets, and cotton, winning accolades, including the Best Farmer Award. Her accomplishments inspired a short film and gained international recognition from organisations such as the International Rice Research Institute.
On returning to Proddutur, Bhanumathi took three acres of land in lease to practice natural farming. Using organic methods like cow dung and liquid bio-fertilisers, she achieved higher yields in paddy, millets, and legumes, demonstrating that eco-friendly farming can be profitable.
Her success story has been shared with delegates from 20 countries, emphasising the environmental and health benefits of natural farming. “Preserving the environment and promoting healthy living through natural farming are my goals. If we inspire more farmers, we can ensure a better future for the next generation,” she said.
Today, Bhanumathi stands as a role model, not just for farmers but for all those striving to overcome adversity. Her achievements, including Best Farmer, Seva Bharathi, Andhra Ratnam, and Adarsha Mahila awards, are a testament to her unwavering spirit and determination.