Adivasi engineer pioneers ‘heavenly fruit’ cultivation in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Perhaps for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, 30-year-old Boragam Venkat, panchayat secretary and an Adivasi youth from Mamidigondi village in Polavaram mandal of Eluru district, has cultivated the exotic gac fruit.

Known globally as ‘heavenly fruit’, the nutrient-rich gac starts attracting farmers and fruit lovers for its commercial potential and health benefits. Venkat’s parents Rama Rao and Venkayamma have supported his efforts to raise innovative crops as they hail from an agricultural family.

A BTech Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate from GIET Engineering College in Rajamahendravaram, Venkat brought gac plants from Kerala in November 2023. By May 2024, the plants began yielding fruit. With the help of his parents, wife Lakshmi, and son Rithik, he has turned their backyard into a flourishing gac fruit orchard.

Gac fruit, part of the watermelon family, is recognised for its vibrant orange skin, oval shape, and striking red seeds encased in yellow-green pulp. It undergoes four distinct colour changes during ripening, and requires male and female plants for cross-pollination. Hand pollination can also be done. Native to Southeast Asia, the gac fruit is celebrated for its exceptional nutritional profile. It is rich in beta-carotene, lycopene, omega fatty acids, and essential nutrients.