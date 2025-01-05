Anakapalle man and his family set multiple world records

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle-born Konathala Vijay, an international yoga teacher currently residing in China, has set a remarkable global precedent by leading a family of Guinness World Record holders. The family of four has collectively achieved extraordinary feats in yoga and sports, showcasing India’s talent and cultural heritage on the international stage. Vijay, who professionally worked in Hyderabad before moving to China, holds a Guinness World Record for the longest yoga session.
His achievement included performing advanced asanas such as Ashtavakrasana, Mayurasana and Bakasana.
“Yoga is more than a practice; it is a way of life that connects us to our roots. I am proud to represent India through this achievement,” he said.
Vijay’s accomplishments have also been recognised by the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Nobel World Records.
His wife, Jyothi, set a unique Guinness World Record by performing advanced yoga poses during the ninth month of her pregnancy, just five days before delivery. She also holds a record for participating in the longest yoga session.
“I wanted to challenge misconceptions about physical activity during late pregnancy. Under proper guidance, yoga can be both safe and beneficial,” Vijay asserted.
Jyothi is also a record holder for participating in the longest yoga session alongside her husband. The couple’s 14-year-old daughter, Jasmitha, holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest number of 168 rope skips on a single leg in one minute, while their youngest member, five-year-old Shankor, created history by breaking a 30-year-old record held by a Japanese athlete.
He achieved the most number of 129 rope skips on a trampoline in one minute, making him the youngest in the world to hold this record. “My son’s achievement is particularly special because it shows that age is no barrier to setting a world record,” Vijay remarked, adding, “It inspires us to keep pushing boundaries.”
The Konathala family dedicates their achievements to the nation, and aims to promote yoga and sports globally.
“We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for inspiring millions through International Yoga Day. His vision has motivated us to contribute to India’s rich heritage,” Vijay said.
The family was also honoured by actor Chiranjeevi, who personally invited them to his home to celebrate their achievements. “His encouragement means a lot to us,” Vijay added.
The family aspires to meet the Prime Minister to share their journey, and discuss their mission of promoting yoga and sports on international platforms.
“We aim to promote physical exercise, and the practice of yoga for people of all age groups, and from all walks of life. Our goal is to inspire everyone to embrace the famous saying, ‘Health is Wealth’,” Konathala Vijay concluded.