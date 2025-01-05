Dr. Sanjeeb Mishra’s free clinic in Sambalpur offers vital healthcare to the underprivileged

SAMBALPUR: In the bustling neighbourhood of Sakhipara in Sambalpur where daily wagers and tribals cannot afford to prioritise healthcare, Dr Sanjeeb Mishra’s free clinic has turned a saviour for many underprivileged.

The 37-year-old doctor and assistant professor at the department of community medicine in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, Mishra launched a free clinic in September last year aiming to address the healthcare challenges faced by the vulnerable population. In the last one year, his initiative has touched many lives.

Mishra’s journey with the free clinic began when he observed the struggles of daily wagers in his locality. They had little or no access to timely healthcare and in the struggle to eke out living, health was always placed last in the list of priorities. Though they could avail free treatment at VIMSAR, visiting the hospital would mean losing a day’s work and income.

Although the clinic was opened to offer free check-ups, Mishra soon realised that there was a critical need for health education among people from poor socio-economic backgrounds. Many of his patients exhibited symptoms of diabetes and hypertension but lacked the awareness to seek help early or manage their condition effectively.

“I wanted to not just treat illnesses but also empower people to take charge of their health,” said Mishra. He began sensitising his patients in the clinic on lifestyle changes, early detection, and regular health monitoring, enabling them to lead healthier lives despite comorbidities.