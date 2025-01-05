Mitti Cafe: Brewing inclusivity,one cup at a time

HYDERABAD: The new Mitti Cafe at Rashtrapati Nilayam is more than just an eatery – it’s a bridge connecting Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with the wider community. This initiative provides employment opportunities for 15 individuals with diverse physical and mental disabilities, fostering inclusivity and breaking down social barriers.

The facility gained prominence during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit, during which she interacted with the cafe’s staff, all of whom have undergone training at a dedicated centre within the premises. Employees earn between `15,000 and `50,000 per month, depending on their roles.

In addition to a diverse eatery menu, the cafe features stalls selling handmade items, including home and office decor, children’s toys, notebooks and pens crafted by marginalised communities. Two outlets are operational on the premises, with plans to open a third in the near future.

The initiative to launch Mitti Cafe was spearheaded by the Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of the state government, with support from Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Australia-New Zealand Banking Group under their CSR initiatives.

Visitors have lauded the cafe not just for its offerings but for the way it transforms the lives of its staff. Officials at Rashtrapati Nilayam highlight that the cafe is not only a source of employment for PwDs but also a bridge fostering understanding between them and the larger community.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official says, “The cafe provides sustainable employment to persons PwDs and raises awareness about conditions like autism. When children visit the cafe and interact with the staff, it helps to sensitise young minds.”

Looking ahead, the initiative will expand with a new skill development centre set to launch by the end of January. The centre aims to train PwDs in hospitality management, equipping them with skills for future opportunities.

“The first batch of 50 disabled persons will undergo three months of training and receive placement support for further employment,” the official added.