Nayakaneeri’s one-man solution Milk of human kindness

VELLORE: At Nayakaneeri, a small village nestled 8 km off Otteri in Vellore, the morning bus stop becomes a hub of activity as residents, mostly farmers, gather around with baskets filled with fresh carrots and beans, waiting for the 10.30 am bus. Complaints about irregular bus services ripple through the crowd, with frustration mounting. Amid this, a calm yet commanding figure, K Govindaswamy, steps forward. Dressed modestly in a brown pants and white shirt, the 56-year-old man begins pondering a solution for the upset villagers.

A month ago, Govindaswamy, locally known as the palkarar (milkman), stood in the forefront leading 35 students to the district collector’s office to submit a petition seeking better bus services for the village, especially for the school and college students; a proposal suggested by Bobby Kathiravan, local councillor.

“There are more than 100 students on the route, leading to our village who are studying in various schools and colleges in Vellore. They are forced to walk about 8 kilometres from Otteri, carrying their bags, as there is no direct bus available. Some students take an alternative shorter route from Adukkamparai, which is still a 5-kilometre walk from our village. Parents always remain worried about their children’s commute, especially during the rains,” said Govindaswamy. Thanks to his determination, a dedicated bus service was introduced for the students, the very next day after submitting the petition.

This milkman’s contributions to Nayakaneeri extend far beyond bus services. For instance, only a handful of families in the village, which has a population of 2,000, had gas connections 15 years ago. Those with a connection had to travel 10 kilometres along a sloped road laid through mountains, on bicycles, to refill their cylinders.

Realising the burden, Govindaswamy persuaded the gas agency owner to deliver cylinders to the village in a vehicle. The owner agreed on the condition that at least 100 residents sign up for connections. An elated Govindaswamy organised the villagers, helped them fill forms, and ensured that they received the service. Despite studying only up to Class 8 in a local school, he ensured that the forms were filled accurately with assistance from others and submitted them collectively. Today, gas cylinders are delivered at every doorstep.