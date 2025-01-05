Nayakaneeri’s one-man solution Milk of human kindness

VELLORE: At Nayakaneeri, a small village nestled 8 km off Otteri in Vellore, the morning bus stop becomes a hub of activity as residents, mostly farmers, gather around with baskets filled with fresh carrots and beans, waiting for the 10.30 am bus. Complaints about irregular bus services ripple through the crowd, with frustration mounting. Amid this, a calm yet commanding figure, K Govindaswamy, steps forward. Dressed modestly in a brown pants and white shirt, the 56-year-old man begins pondering a solution for the upset villagers.
A month ago, Govindaswamy, locally known as the palkarar (milkman), stood in the forefront leading 35 students to the district collector’s office to submit a petition seeking better bus services for the village, especially for the school and college students; a proposal suggested by Bobby Kathiravan, local councillor.
“There are more than 100 students on the route, leading to our village who are studying in various schools and colleges in Vellore. They are forced to walk about 8 kilometres from Otteri, carrying their bags, as there is no direct bus available. Some students take an alternative shorter route from Adukkamparai, which is still a 5-kilometre walk from our village. Parents always remain worried about their children’s commute, especially during the rains,” said Govindaswamy. Thanks to his determination, a dedicated bus service was introduced for the students, the very next day after submitting the petition.
This milkman’s contributions to Nayakaneeri extend far beyond bus services. For instance, only a handful of families in the village, which has a population of 2,000, had gas connections 15 years ago. Those with a connection had to travel 10 kilometres along a sloped road laid through mountains, on bicycles, to refill their cylinders.
Realising the burden, Govindaswamy persuaded the gas agency owner to deliver cylinders to the village in a vehicle. The owner agreed on the condition that at least 100 residents sign up for connections. An elated Govindaswamy organised the villagers, helped them fill forms, and ensured that they received the service. Despite studying only up to Class 8 in a local school, he ensured that the forms were filled accurately with assistance from others and submitted them collectively. Today, gas cylinders are delivered at every doorstep.
Being a full-time milk supplier, Govindaswamy finds time for such services during his ‘rest time’. “My day begins at 2 am by collecting milk from a nearby cattle shed. From 7 am to 10 am, I deliver milk across Nayakaneeri on my two-wheeler. After a short break in the afternoon, I contiunue my work until 7 pm,” says Govindaswamy, who attends to the villagers’ needs between 10 am and 2 pm.
So far, he has facilitated PAN cards for over 300 women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme from across Vellore. “The problem is that the people here do not have the awareness or time. If they go to the taluk or RTO office, they would miss their daily work and won’t get their wage. As I have free time, I want to help,” says Govindaswamy, who has built connections across Vellore by delivering milk in the last 35 years.
Once, this palkarar sought the help of a school principal, at whose home he used to deliver milk, to secure admissions for the children of Nayakaneeri, who might have otherwise been left behind. His wife G Pachaiyammal also comes to the milkman’s assistance, and together, the couple has become problem solvers of the village. P Subramani, a resident of the village, shares, “We had once spotted a huge wasp hive on our burial ground. It was palkarar who went to the fire and rescue office, waited for two hours, and got it removed.”
Through such selfless deeds, Govindaswamy has earned immense respect and love from his community. “If every village had someone like Govindaswamy, it would become a developed place,” said Bobby Kathiravan, councillor.