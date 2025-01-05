Save the mahseer cauvery

BENGALURU: It is not a one-day task or one man’s job to bring back a critically endangered species from the brink of extinction, but it surely takes one person to start the exercise. Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjai Mohan is working with a team of experts and staffers from the Karnataka forest and fisheries department to save the critically endangered Hump-Backed Mahseer (HBM), endemic to the Cauvery river, from becoming extinct.

“I had conceptualised the project when I was the PCCF, but over time with other things, this took the backseat. Now I want to ensure the project does not fold up, and the fish species survives,” Mohan said.

Usually, efforts are made to save large species like cheetahs, dolphins, tigers and elephants, but lesser known species, more so the aquatic kinds, are not given much importance. The Mahseers, especially the HBM, that we are working on, are very important to ensure a healthy and clean Cauvery river, he said.

Two years ago, captive breeding programmes were started with the help of the fisheries department and experts to raise its population, but little success was achieved as most of them were unable to acclimatize to the new environment. The method, however, helped understand the problems. The teams were able to hold the HBM in captivity for two long years.

Studying the HBM’s lifecycle

Explaining the importance of the HBM and the breeding exercise, Naren Sreenivasan, conservation biologist with Wildlife Association of South India (WASI), who is also working on the project with Mohan, said parallelly, they are studying the breeding, migration and feeding cycle of the HBM through telemetric studies in the Cauvery river. They have fitted telemetric devices on 13 HBM fish for the study. Eleven locations in the Cauvery have also been identified where the fish, after in-breeding, can be re-released, but most of the locations are upstream.

Studies have shown that the HBM needs elevation gradient sites, with high rapids and pools with suitable water temperatures for breeding. They lay their eggs during the monsoon in these locations and then move downstream. So protecting these sites is crucial, especially from upcoming infrastructure projects on the Cauvery river, said experts working on the project.