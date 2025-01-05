Silambam Revival: V Manigandan's mission to restore Tamil Nadu's ancient martial art

DHARMAPURI: In the twilight of the 18th century, as the British Empire tightened its grip on India, a shadow fell upon the ancient martial art of silambam. Fearing the prowess of skilled Tamil warriors, the colonisers banned the practice, shattering a tradition that had thrived for centuries. Silambam, once a symbol of strength and cultural pride, was fragmented and driven to the brink of extinction.

But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the spirit of silambam endures. Today, a new generation of practitioners is breathing life into this ancient art, determined to reclaim its lost glory.

V Manigandan, a 32-year-old Class 10 dropout, is a skilled silambam master who received training in the ancient martial art from his uncles in Erode over a decade ago during his school days. He has been practising and perfecting the art ever since.

Manigandan, aka Malarmani, is also a professional photographer. He earns his living from photography after inheriting his uncle’s photo studio in Dharmapuri. He has brought a photographer’s eye for detail while striving to revive the ancient martial art.

“Silambam was derived from nature by imitating the movements of tigers, birds, and elephants,” Manigandan explains. “It shows our culture’s proximity with nature. Now, the martial art exists in fragments. For instance, silambam trained in Theni district is different from the one taught in Erode. What was once whole now remains in parts spread across Tamil Nadu in different forms. I hope to integrate them and spread it as a sum of all its fragments.”

“I took part in minor tournaments and won some awards,” he recalls. “One day someone, seeing my awards, asked me to teach students at the PUPS school in Kurumpatti village. It started with just five students, and now we have about 100 students each in over six locations.”