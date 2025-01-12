Chenchu women lead change in Nallamala with Nannari cultivation in Andhra

KURNOOL: Deep within the remote corners of the Nallamala forest, the Chenchu women, a tribal community long accustomed to living in isolation, are scripting a remarkable story of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. From struggling to make ends meet to becoming role models for their community, these women have transformed their lives by cultivating Nannari (Indian Sarsaparilla) and producing a medicinal juice that is now a profitable venture.
Spread across the Srisailam Project limits in Nandyal, Prakasam, and Palnadu districts, the Chenchu women reside in 188 Gudems (tribal hamlets), including 48 in Nandyal, 51 in Palnadu, and 89 in Prakasam.
Traditionally dependent on forest produce for survival, the women lacked stable income and access to markets. Their journey of transformation began when they came together to form Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with the support of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).
The women embraced the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) scheme, a community initiative aimed at adding value to forest produce. Nannari cultivation changed their lines. Starting with 20 acres, the Chenchu men nurtured the plantations, while the women processed the roots to produce Nannari juice. Despite initial challenges, their perseverance paid off. The juice, known for its medicinal properties, became a much sought-after product, selling at Rs 130–Rs 200 per litre.
Chenchu women like Edamma from Bairluty Gudem recall the transformation. “I never imagined we could do something like this. Making and selling Nannari juice has brought us pride and income. We feel like real entrepreneurs now,” she said. The juice, which yields 25 litres per kilogram of roots, is now sold locally and exported to other districts and States.
Another SHG member, Shivalingamma from Yerramatam Gudem, said, “Our lives were once defined by daily struggles. Now, through this project, we have hope. Our children see us as role models, and that makes us proud.”
As the women’s confidence grew, so did their ambitions. They expanded cultivation to an additional 80 acres and refined their production techniques. Today, the Chenchu women are leading a thriving micro-business that not only secures their livelihoods but also preserves their traditional knowledge.
This entrepreneurial journey has united the women, who now see themselves as agents of change. They have proven that even in the most remote corners of the forest, resilience and determination can overcome obstacles.
From processing roots to packaging and selling the juice, these women have taken control of every aspect of the business, ensuring its sustainability.
With each bottle of Nannari juice, the Chenchu women are not just earning an income but sowing seeds of prosperity and inspiring others to follow their lead.
Their success, bolstered by the ITDA’s support, is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and women’s empowerment.