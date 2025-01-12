Chenchu women lead change in Nallamala with Nannari cultivation in Andhra

KURNOOL: Deep within the remote corners of the Nallamala forest, the Chenchu women, a tribal community long accustomed to living in isolation, are scripting a remarkable story of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. From struggling to make ends meet to becoming role models for their community, these women have transformed their lives by cultivating Nannari (Indian Sarsaparilla) and producing a medicinal juice that is now a profitable venture.

Spread across the Srisailam Project limits in Nandyal, Prakasam, and Palnadu districts, the Chenchu women reside in 188 Gudems (tribal hamlets), including 48 in Nandyal, 51 in Palnadu, and 89 in Prakasam.

Traditionally dependent on forest produce for survival, the women lacked stable income and access to markets. Their journey of transformation began when they came together to form Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with the support of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

The women embraced the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) scheme, a community initiative aimed at adding value to forest produce. Nannari cultivation changed their lines. Starting with 20 acres, the Chenchu men nurtured the plantations, while the women processed the roots to produce Nannari juice. Despite initial challenges, their perseverance paid off. The juice, known for its medicinal properties, became a much sought-after product, selling at Rs 130–Rs 200 per litre.

Chenchu women like Edamma from Bairluty Gudem recall the transformation. “I never imagined we could do something like this. Making and selling Nannari juice has brought us pride and income. We feel like real entrepreneurs now,” she said. The juice, which yields 25 litres per kilogram of roots, is now sold locally and exported to other districts and States.