From tragedy to hope: CEO leads compassionate initiatives to heal, inspire

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The sun rose over Mamsapuram just like any other day last September 27, casting a golden glow on a village unaware of the storm that lay ahead. It was a morning filled with the mundane warmth of routine, as over 35 residents waved off their loved ones who boarded a minibus. Within hours, frantic calls shattered the calm, delivering the harrowing news of an accident. The minibus had veered off a narrow road near the primary health centre, plunging into a pit. The crash left four dead, including three students, and 27 others grievously injured. The air was thick with grief and chaos as families rushed to the scene.

Amid the turmoil, J Jessila Angeline emerged as a beacon of hope. The 35-year-old CEO of the Srivilliputhur-based NGO, We Vitamin Global, Jessila and her team were already onsite, offering solace and action. Spotting the critically injured 19-year-old Puviraj, Jessila swiftly coordinated with doctors and arranged urgent medical care in Madurai. Even months later, she remains a pillar of support for Puviraj’s family. “Jessila’s presence was a miracle. She saved my nephew’s life,” says S Ramasamy, Puviraj’s uncle.

This was not Jessila’s first act of heroism. A year earlier, she had come to the rescue of a college student from Andhra Pradesh, stranded after an accident. With the student’s parents miles away, Jessila ensured he received medical care and stayed by his side until his family arrived. Such tales of compassion are the essence of her work, which spans more than a decade and touches countless lives. Jessila’s odyssey began 10 years ago with a visit to an orphanage. What was meant to be a joyful celebration of a family member’s birthday turned into a life-altering moment. She heard the story of an eight-month-old baby orphaned by her parents’ suicide. “I knew then that no one should feel so hopeless. Mental health awareness became my mission,” Jessila recalls.

After volunteering at another NGO, Jessila and her husband established We Vitamin Global in 2019. Their journey began with workshops on mental health for college students, gradually evolving to address broader societal challenges, from hunger to environmental conservation.