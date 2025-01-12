OFERR gives refuge to Sri Lankans on TN shores

CHENNAI: Like the tides that brought them to Tamil shores, the lives of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees have been a relentless battle against currents of despair and hardship. Among them is 19-year-old A Arul Fernando, whose story mirrors the plight of many in the Thumbalahalli refugee camp in Dharmapuri. Dreaming of a brighter future, Arul completed Class 12 in 2020 and secured admission to an undergraduate programme at a government arts college. Yet, life’s storms disrupted his plans. His father abandoned the family, leaving Arul and his mother in financial distress. Forced to drop out of college, Arul became a daily wage labourer, his dreams seemingly washed away.

“I had no one to turn to, and my earnings were barely enough to survive,” he recalls. But just when hope seemed lost, a lifeline emerged in the form of Organisation For Eezham Refugees Rehabilitation (OFERR). Through its Nallayan Research Centre for Sustainable Development in Thazhambur-Nattham village in Chengalpattu district, the NGO visited his camp, learnt about his situation, and stepped in to pay his college fees. Thanks to OFERR, Arul is now back in college, rekindling his aspirations for a brighter future.

Founded in 1984, OFERR has been a pillar of support for Lankan Tamil refugees, advocating for their rights and helping them lead dignified lives. The Nallayan Research Centre, established in 1996, focuses on education, sustainable livelihoods, and combating malnutrition among refugees. K Retnarajasingam, the centre’s coordinator, mentions their mission: “Education is a fundamental right. We strive to ensure that no refugee is denied this opportunity due to financial or social barriers.”