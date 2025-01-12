OFERR gives refuge to Sri Lankans on TN shores

CHENNAI: Like the tides that brought them to Tamil shores, the lives of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees have been a relentless battle against currents of despair and hardship. Among them is 19-year-old A Arul Fernando, whose story mirrors the plight of many in the Thumbalahalli refugee camp in Dharmapuri. Dreaming of a brighter future, Arul completed Class 12 in 2020 and secured admission to an undergraduate programme at a government arts college. Yet, life’s storms disrupted his plans. His father abandoned the family, leaving Arul and his mother in financial distress. Forced to drop out of college, Arul became a daily wage labourer, his dreams seemingly washed away.
“I had no one to turn to, and my earnings were barely enough to survive,” he recalls. But just when hope seemed lost, a lifeline emerged in the form of Organisation For Eezham Refugees Rehabilitation (OFERR). Through its Nallayan Research Centre for Sustainable Development in Thazhambur-Nattham village in Chengalpattu district, the NGO visited his camp, learnt about his situation, and stepped in to pay his college fees. Thanks to OFERR, Arul is now back in college, rekindling his aspirations for a brighter future.
Founded in 1984, OFERR has been a pillar of support for Lankan Tamil refugees, advocating for their rights and helping them lead dignified lives. The Nallayan Research Centre, established in 1996, focuses on education, sustainable livelihoods, and combating malnutrition among refugees. K Retnarajasingam, the centre’s coordinator, mentions their mission: “Education is a fundamental right. We strive to ensure that no refugee is denied this opportunity due to financial or social barriers.”
The story of 35-year-old V Venita stands as another testament to OFERR’s transformative impact. Orphaned as an infant after her family fled Sri Lanka, Venita grew up in difficult circumstances. Forced to drop out of government school in Karur, she worked as a daily wage labourer. Her life changed in 2004 when OFERR brought her to the research centre in Chengalpattu. For the past two decades, she has worked there, finding stability and purpose. Today, Venita leads a happy life with her husband, D Selvaraj, whom she met at the centre, along with her two children.
Beyond education, the centre has pioneered an integrated farming system that combines livestock, crop cultivation, and spirulina production, a superfood introduced to combat malnutrition among refugee children. The initiative also trains Lankan refugees and farmers in sustainable farming practices, fostering self-reliance. Over the years, it has trained hundreds of individuals. Employing around 15 refugees, the Nallayan Centre generates an annual income of Rs 12 lakh, which is reinvested in refugee welfare across Tamil Nadu. “This is more than a livelihood; it’s a community-driven effort to ensure that no one is left behind,” he adds.
Besides, OFERR is actively working to engage with the Union government to assist refugees who wish to return to Sri Lanka. For many like Arul and Venita, who once saw their dreams swept away by the tide, OFERR has been the anchor that restored hope. As the waves of the past recede, the NGO continues to guide such individuals toward calmer and brighter shores.
