Tamil Nadu professor builds bridges to help village cross woes in Ethiopia

CHENNAI: Peaceful mountains and lush fields greeted a group of students who walked through the earthy paths of the Oromia region in Ethiopia. The students on their field trip got busy exploring the rustic village tucked away in the narrow but panoramic gorges. This was before the group paused their stroll and concerned eyebrows shot up. The group saw an elderly woman struggling to cross a gushing stream. Some students busied their brains for solutions, some pointed fingers at the government for the lack of a bridge, while others gave up deciding there was no way around it. However, one person decided he would not walk away without providing a permanent solution.
This was their professor, Kannan AmbalamKannan Ambalam from Ponthugampatti in Madurai. Determined to solve the problem, building bridges became his language of service to this village and many more. In a world where the daily troubles of rural towns fade into the background as bureaucrats advocate to accelerate the urban boom, Kannan decided that his endeavours should be targeted at those at a disadvantage.
That same day, the 46-year-old approached the villagers to discuss their challenges. “The next day, with their help and basic materials like wood and rope, we built a simple bridge,” he said. “Seeing their joy as they crossed the river without fear was unforgettable,” he added. Having lived in Ethiopia and worked as a public administration professor at Wollega University since 2009, he became a saviour of sorts for rural Ethiopia, championing the daily struggles of villages on the riverside. They had been forced to navigate treacherous rivers to access essential services like education, healthcare, and necessities. Kannan constructed over 100 bridges throughout the Ethiopian countryside, enabling countless people to cross rivers safely. During construction, he stayed in each village, spending time with residents. His initiatives helped reduce school dropout rates, ensuring a better future for children.
Kannan’s passion for social service began as a student at a government school in Palamedu in Madurai. Inspired by his Tamil teacher, Kuppuswamy, who worked tirelessly to improve classroom facilities, Kannan actively participated in community service. He was also a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) while pursuing a Bachelor’s in Chemistry at Madurai Thiagarajar College.
Aiming to serve the larger society, Kannan aspired to become an IAS officer and pursued an MA in Public Administration at Madras Christian College. Despite seven attempts for UPSC, he could not make the cut, but this did not deter his vision. He went on to complete his M.Phil and PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and then took up a teaching position in Ethiopia to support his family.
Beyond building bridges, this industrious professor has also developed at least 70 water springs across various villages, to help solve chronic drinking water shortages. Now, back home in Tamil Nadu, he continues his service by focusing on improving sanitation and hygiene with plans to construct toilet facilities and provide pucca roofs for houses to ensure improved living standards.
Surprisingly, Kannan has no background in civil engineering, he learnt bridge construction entirely through social media and documentaries. In addition to building two micro check dams in Ethiopia, he also noticed that villagers struggle to access water from natural springs. Taking it up, he developed water springs, providing communities with reliable access to clean drinking water.
Kannan said, “Initially, people back in India weren’t supportive of my work as they thought it wouldn’t last. But I didn’t just build bridges and walk away. I followed up regularly and helped with repairs and modifications, if needed.” Inspired by his work, many villagers invited him to construct bridges and water springs. One of his memorable experiences took place in the remote Bule Hora village in Ethiopia, which he says is his favourite yet most challenging project. “When I visited the village, the residents welcomed me with tears, saying they wished they had found me earlier before lives were lost to the river,” he said. “In Bule Hora, the river is particularly treacherous. When it rains upstream, the seemingly calm water can suddenly swell, sweeping away anyone who attempts to cross the river.” The construction of the bridge was difficult, Kannan said. “I had to tie myself inverted to build the bridge, which measured about 20m in length,” he noted. Despite challenges, the bridge turned out to be a lifeline for the villagers.
“The villagers also contributed wood, sand, stones, and man-hours, while I provided steel reinforcements, cement, and pipes for water springs. I worked alongside them, imparting construction techniques,” he said. The PhD scholar added that his students in Ethiopia continue to carry forward the legacy of community-driven development, after his return to Tamil Nadu.
During his time in Ethiopia, Kannan also attempted to improve sanitation by building toilets. Now, back in Tamil Nadu, he and his current educational institution plans to adopt Salur village in Thirukazhukundram, Chengalpattu. Their goal is to construct 13 toilets and provide pucca roofs for 27 houses. Kannan’s dedication has earned him prestigious recognitions, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023 and the Outstanding Teacher award from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education.
(Edited by Rohith Sony)