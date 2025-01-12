Tamil Nadu professor builds bridges to help village cross woes in Ethiopia

Aiming to serve the larger society, Kannan aspired to become an IAS officer and pursued an MA in Public Administration at Madras Christian College. Despite seven attempts for UPSC, he could not make the cut, but this did not deter his vision. He went on to complete his M.Phil and PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and then took up a teaching position in Ethiopia to support his family.

Beyond building bridges, this industrious professor has also developed at least 70 water springs across various villages, to help solve chronic drinking water shortages. Now, back home in Tamil Nadu, he continues his service by focusing on improving sanitation and hygiene with plans to construct toilet facilities and provide pucca roofs for houses to ensure improved living standards.

Surprisingly, Kannan has no background in civil engineering, he learnt bridge construction entirely through social media and documentaries. In addition to building two micro check dams in Ethiopia, he also noticed that villagers struggle to access water from natural springs. Taking it up, he developed water springs, providing communities with reliable access to clean drinking water.

Kannan said, “Initially, people back in India weren’t supportive of my work as they thought it wouldn’t last. But I didn’t just build bridges and walk away. I followed up regularly and helped with repairs and modifications, if needed.” Inspired by his work, many villagers invited him to construct bridges and water springs. One of his memorable experiences took place in the remote Bule Hora village in Ethiopia, which he says is his favourite yet most challenging project. “When I visited the village, the residents welcomed me with tears, saying they wished they had found me earlier before lives were lost to the river,” he said. “In Bule Hora, the river is particularly treacherous. When it rains upstream, the seemingly calm water can suddenly swell, sweeping away anyone who attempts to cross the river.” The construction of the bridge was difficult, Kannan said. “I had to tie myself inverted to build the bridge, which measured about 20m in length,” he noted. Despite challenges, the bridge turned out to be a lifeline for the villagers.

“The villagers also contributed wood, sand, stones, and man-hours, while I provided steel reinforcements, cement, and pipes for water springs. I worked alongside them, imparting construction techniques,” he said. The PhD scholar added that his students in Ethiopia continue to carry forward the legacy of community-driven development, after his return to Tamil Nadu.

During his time in Ethiopia, Kannan also attempted to improve sanitation by building toilets. Now, back in Tamil Nadu, he and his current educational institution plans to adopt Salur village in Thirukazhukundram, Chengalpattu. Their goal is to construct 13 toilets and provide pucca roofs for 27 houses. Kannan’s dedication has earned him prestigious recognitions, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023 and the Outstanding Teacher award from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education.

