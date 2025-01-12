Vizag player ends Andhra Pradesh’s 66-year wait for national carrom title

VIJAYAWADA: CH Janardhan Reddy, a 35-year-old carrom player from Visakhapatnam, has ended Andhra Pradesh’s 66-year wait for a national carrom title by winning the 29th All India Federation Carrom Championship held in Nellore from January 5 to 8. The last title for the State was won by P Apparao in 1959.

Janardhan, born to CH Sairam Reddy, a daily labourer, and CH Mani, a homemaker, drew inspiration from his father’s love for carrom. “Watching my father play sparked my interest as a child. My parents have always supported me in every step of my journey,” he said.

In his early years, Janardhan honed his skills on old carrom boards with smaller coins, often playing at Satyam Board Centre in Eluru and Rajahmundry. This challenging experience enhanced his precision and gave him a competitive edge in national tournaments, where the coin size is standardised at 3.18 cm.

After winning his first sub-junior title in 2005, Janardhan excelled in the junior and youth levels but faced challenges, while transitioning to senior competitions. His perseverance paid off with support from mentors like Dr Neeraj Kumar Sampathy, senior vice-president of the All India Carrom Federation, who also extended financial assistance.

In the championship, Janardhan defeated top players, including former world champions Abdul Rahman and Prashant More, and current World No. 3 S Aditya. He won the title with a commanding victory over Sandeep Dive, scoring 25-06, 25-08 in the final.

“This victory is a proud moment, but my ultimate dream is to win the World Cup and bring global recognition to Andhra Pradesh,” Janardhan said. Balancing his job repairing photocopiers and coaching students at Shiva Shivani School, he dedicated up to 12 hours a day to refining his carrom skills.

Andhra Pradesh Carrom Federation Secretary Abdul Jaleel termed the achievement a proud moment for the State. “Janardhan’s success is a testament to hard work and dedication. It will inspire young players to pursue carrom,” he said, urging the government to provide Janardhan with a permanent job under the sports quota.

Expressing gratitude to his family, mentors, and co-players, Janardhan hoped his success will pave the way for greater recognition and support for carrom players in State.