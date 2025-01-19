A crusade to dignify lives

Alongside like-minded people, Namburajan organised a similar conference on February 6, 2010, wherein around 1,30,000 PwDs came together and joined as members of an association, giving birth to the TARATDAC, which now has a strength of 14 lakh members. The association drafted a charter of demands, including the need for a distinct legislative framework for PwDs and to streamline the process for obtaining disability certificates. Accepting the demands, the CM announced setting up a dedicated department for welfare of differently-abled and appointed S S Jawahar, IAS, as its founder secretary, he said, adding that the development proved to be a milestone in their efforts to secure broader rights for PwDs.

He said, “TARATDAC’s advocacy efforts never slowed down. We participated in the conference organised by the National Platform for the Rights of Disabled and appealed to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to form a dedicated committee for PwDs. After our relentless protests and rallies, the UPSC allowed persons with visual disabilities to attempt the UPSC examination, which opened the doors for Beno Zephine and Poorna Sundari from TN to become IAS officers.”

Though India signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, he said the country only allocates a mere 0.025% in the budget for PwD welfare, demanding a 5% allocation. “An integrated school should be established in every district, where all PwDs can study. Unfortunately, the issue has not been discussed by the school education department. Even now, many PwD children in villages are denied education,” he said.

Though the PwD Act ensures equal opportunities, he said the reality is fraught with obstacles. For instance, the employment for PwDs under the MGNREGA was secured only after continued protests, despite their inclusion under the Act in 2013, he said.

“Advocating for the rights of PwDs is a collective effort. Everyone must understand PwDs’ rights and come forward to make efforts to ensure it. I believe education and employment assist PwDs to lead their life with dignity,” said Namburajan. Naturally, his response was a befitting answer to one of the questions that troubled his conscience as a student: Why does the society, including family, refuse to treat PwDs with the respect they deserve.

