Charm of Kolatam leads kids away from gadgets

ADILABAD: In a generation obsessed with screens, a group of children have rediscovered the magic of Jadakoppu Kolatam, a traditional rural dance. Captivated by the rhythmic movements and intricate patterns, these youngsters, once glued to their phones, are now mesmerising audiences with their vibrant performances and breathing new life into this fading art form in the process.

This unique art form involves holding a kola (stick) in one hand and the edge of a saree in the other, weaving intricate patterns in harmony with folk songs. It requires immense dedication, concentration and skill, locals say.

To restore Kolatam to its former glory, an artist-led initiative named ‘Manthanam – Ok Sankalpam’ has been actively working in Adilabad. The platform has been organising events and providing training to children for the past two to three years to revive this art.

Special training sessions were conducted over two months by artist Ganesh, who taught children the intricate techniques of Jadakoppu Kolatam. The training included traditional braiding techniques such as Onama, Tadaka, Krishna, Lakshmi and Mangala Aarti, which are performed during the dance.

The culmination of their hard work was showcased at the Jadakoppu Kolata Utsavam, an event organised by the Manthanam platform. The children performed the Kolatam with precision, dressed in uniform costumes, and danced rhythmically with anklets tied around their legs. Their performances left the audience spellbound, and their perseverance was widely praised.

Villagers and spectators expressed their joy and pride in witnessing children, who were once preoccupied with gadgets, performing such a culturally significant art. “It is remarkable to see children dancing rhythmically, holding kolas in their hands, and showcasing their passion for traditional rural art,” they say.