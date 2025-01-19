Doctors sans prejudice: Blending medicine with humanity

KARIMNAGAR: The IMA Karimnagar chapter exemplifies the spirit of “medicine and humanity”. While diligently serving their patients, these doctors actively engage in social causes, from raising awareness about breast cancer through a 2K walkathon to supporting junior doctors in Kolkata during their time of need. Their commitment extends beyond the hospital walls, with initiatives like “Aao Gaon Chale” aimed at improving rural healthcare. In addition to their medical responsibilities, the doctors come together during festivals and special occasions to relax and celebrate.
The IMA Karimnagar chapter stands united in supporting fellow doctors during challenging times, fostering confidence and camaraderie. For instance, the doctors participated in a protest and a candlelight rally to express their solidarity with junior doctors in Kolkata over the RG Kar Medical College incident.
IMA Karimnagar chapter president Dr.Anamalla Naresh tells TNIE that the association had adopted a New Year resolution to enhance health awareness in rural areas under the slogan “Aao Gaon Chale” (Come, let’s go to the village). Members have the option to adopt a village, where they will conduct health awareness programmes and medical camps to improve the well-being of rural and remote communities. Additionally, the association plans to conduct health education camps in educational institutions, especially government schools, to promote healthy living among students.
Celebrating festivals together
On the auspicious occasion of Bhogi and Makar Sankranti, the doctors and their families gathered at the IMA Haritha Haram site to celebrate. Festivities included a bonfire (Bhogi mantalu), rides on bullock carts, traditional dances, a rangoli competition and a Kolatam performance. Women doctors also sang Sankranti songs and participants dressed in traditional attire, creating a festive and memorable atmosphere.
IMA chapter secretary Dr S Naveen Kumar describes the event as one of the most memorable in the history of the Karimnagar chapter. Beyond festivities, such gatherings allow members to share professional experiences, discuss challenges, and plan for future initiatives aimed at building a healthier society, he adds.
Health awareness programmes
Antimicrobial Resistance Week: Awareness campaigns highlighted the causes of antimicrobial resistance and ways to mitigate it.
Walk for awareness: A 2K walkathon was organised for women to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Cancer screening: Special cancer screening tests were conducted for women employees in hospitals.
Blood donation camps: Blood donation drives were organised on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12.