Doctors sans prejudice: Blending medicine with humanity

KARIMNAGAR: The IMA Karimnagar chapter exemplifies the spirit of “medicine and humanity”. While diligently serving their patients, these doctors actively engage in social causes, from raising awareness about breast cancer through a 2K walkathon to supporting junior doctors in Kolkata during their time of need. Their commitment extends beyond the hospital walls, with initiatives like “Aao Gaon Chale” aimed at improving rural healthcare. In addition to their medical responsibilities, the doctors come together during festivals and special occasions to relax and celebrate.

The IMA Karimnagar chapter stands united in supporting fellow doctors during challenging times, fostering confidence and camaraderie. For instance, the doctors participated in a protest and a candlelight rally to express their solidarity with junior doctors in Kolkata over the RG Kar Medical College incident.

IMA Karimnagar chapter president Dr.Anamalla Naresh tells TNIE that the association had adopted a New Year resolution to enhance health awareness in rural areas under the slogan “Aao Gaon Chale” (Come, let’s go to the village). Members have the option to adopt a village, where they will conduct health awareness programmes and medical camps to improve the well-being of rural and remote communities. Additionally, the association plans to conduct health education camps in educational institutions, especially government schools, to promote healthy living among students.