Guntur sisters overcome poverty to excel in sports

GUNTUR: Against all odds, two sisters from Guntur are making waves in sports. K Dhanalakshmi (19), a final-year Polytechnic diploma student, and K Paapa (17), a degree student, have emerged as rising stars in shootball and floorball, winning accolades at the State and national level events. Their journey is deeply rooted in resilience and determination of their mother, K Annamma.

Earning between Rs 500 and Rs 900 a day while working at Guntur mirchi yard and doing odd jobs, she shouldered the responsibility of running the family after her husband left her a decade ago. Despite their modest means, Annamma’s belief in her daughters’ potential has been the foundation of their success.

Dhanalakshmi’s journey in sports began in school, where her physical education teacher recognised her talent in volleyball. Encouraged to compete at the district and State-level competitions, she soon found her footing, winning a silver medal in a zonal tournament and excelling in long jump, running and kung fu. In 2021, a chance encounter with a shootball coach motivated her to pursue the game. With rigorous training, she secured a gold medal in the Under-17 national championship and got a place on the national team.

“Playing at the international level and winning a medal for my country is my ultimate dream. But I also want to get a stable job to support my family and ensure a better future for my mother and sister,” said Dhanalakshmi.