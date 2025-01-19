Kuppam farmer’s organic revolution for sustainable agriculture

VIJAYAWADA: For 38-year-old young farmer G Krishnamurthy, his four acres of land serve as his laboratory, where he has experimented with natural farming and worked wonders. The farmer is demonstrating to the world what the self-reliance of a farmer truly means.
Hailing from the remote Sigalapalli village in Kuppam mandal of the Chittoor district, Krishnamurthy has spent over eight years cultivating not only crops but also hope and health for his community.
“My journey as a farmer in the real sense began in 2016 when I took over cultivation from my father. Following in his footsteps, I used organic fertilisers and pesticide-free methods. A turning point in my journey was attending the Zero Budget Natural Farming programme organised by Subash Palekar. From then onwards, my life has been devoted to natural farming,” says this pioneering farmer.
His commitment to sustainable practices has transformed his one-acre farm into a model of success, earning him recognition from local leaders and global experts alike.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a recent visit, lauded Krishnamurthy for his noble efforts, emphasising that his farming practices are not just about earning an income but are also driven by a deep sense of social responsibility. Naidu appreciated Krishnamurthy’s dedication to improving the health and well-being of his community through sustainable agriculture.
“After graduation, I worked for some time in Bengaluru, but the pull of my native land brought me back to my village. My family—my parents, wife, and three children—are my support system. I am now pursuing a four-year course in natural farming from The Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research & Learning (IGGAARL), having completed two years and with two more years to go,” he says, explaining his passion for natural farming.
Krishnamurthy’s approach to farming integrates livestock, biodiversity, and innovative models designed by the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative. His A-Grade model combines crops like moringa, banana, papaya, curry leaves, castor, and 20 other biodiversity crops.
Meanwhile, the Any Time Money (ATM) model, set on 20 cents of shaded land, grows 16 varieties of vegetables, including carrots, radishes, and beans. Additionally, he cultivates indigenous grains such as kumkuma shaali, black rice, and brown rice, further enriching his farm’s biodiversity.
These sustainable practices have also been financially rewarding. With an initial investment of Rs 48,000, the A-Grade model now generates an annual income of Rs 2,99,600, providing approximately Rs 21,000 per month. The ATM model, requiring an annual investment of Rs 26,500, yields a net income of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. Krishnamurthy also earns Rs 45,000 annually through desi poultry farming and an additional Rs 5,000 monthly from a Non-Pesticide Management (NPM) shop he established with Rs 25,000. Altogether, his ventures bring in Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month, showcasing the profitability of natural farming.
Krishnamurthy’s efforts extend beyond financial success. His family consumes only the produce grown on his farm, keeping them disease-free. Beyond his farm, he actively mentors fellow farmers, preparing and supplying bio-stimulants and botanical extracts to promote natural farming in the village. His plans include establishing a one-acre fruit orchard, further diversifying his farm.