Kuppam farmer’s organic revolution for sustainable agriculture

VIJAYAWADA: For 38-year-old young farmer G Krishnamurthy, his four acres of land serve as his laboratory, where he has experimented with natural farming and worked wonders. The farmer is demonstrating to the world what the self-reliance of a farmer truly means.

Hailing from the remote Sigalapalli village in Kuppam mandal of the Chittoor district, Krishnamurthy has spent over eight years cultivating not only crops but also hope and health for his community.

“My journey as a farmer in the real sense began in 2016 when I took over cultivation from my father. Following in his footsteps, I used organic fertilisers and pesticide-free methods. A turning point in my journey was attending the Zero Budget Natural Farming programme organised by Subash Palekar. From then onwards, my life has been devoted to natural farming,” says this pioneering farmer.

His commitment to sustainable practices has transformed his one-acre farm into a model of success, earning him recognition from local leaders and global experts alike.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a recent visit, lauded Krishnamurthy for his noble efforts, emphasising that his farming practices are not just about earning an income but are also driven by a deep sense of social responsibility. Naidu appreciated Krishnamurthy’s dedication to improving the health and well-being of his community through sustainable agriculture.

“After graduation, I worked for some time in Bengaluru, but the pull of my native land brought me back to my village. My family—my parents, wife, and three children—are my support system. I am now pursuing a four-year course in natural farming from The Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research & Learning (IGGAARL), having completed two years and with two more years to go,” he says, explaining his passion for natural farming.