Policing with a purpose

MADHYA PRADESH: Meet the social media-savvy cops of Madhya Pradesh, who are harnessing the power of digital platforms to educate, empower, and safeguard citizens, while setting a new standard for community policing.

At a time when police forces across India are increasingly zeroing in on the virtual world to curb its misuse, a small but effectively-communicating group of cops in Madhya Pradesh have emerged as social media icons on a mission to usher in positive changes in society.

These cops resemble a band of “superheroes” who are not only stopping crimes and mishaps but, through their social media handles, are also empowering thousands of people with information about traffic safety and cybercrime, among others.

Some of them are already famous, like Rajesh Dandotiya, additional DCP (crime) Indore Police, and Prashant Choubey, an additional SP in Vidisha district. But, there are others too, who are making a mark.

Posted in eastern MP’s Shahdol district and promoted just a few months back as head constable, 35-year-old traffic cop Vivekanand Tiwari is on a mission to educate people on the ABCD of traffic safety and all related aspects. He has 76 lakh YouTube subscribers, 31 lakh followers on Facebook and 12 lakh on Instagram.

Before and after his eight hours of official duty at the designated road traffic point daily, Tiwari, along with a cameraman, spends a couple hours at various routes and mingles freely with commoners, particularly youths, for whom he is a big attraction.

Spanning from young children riding their bicycles and youngsters on bikes and scooters to farmers on tractors and truckers on heavy vehicles, Tiwari stops them with a smile on his face and educates them with key lessons of road traffic rules, which are important not just for safe transport but also to save their kitty from avoidable traffic challans.