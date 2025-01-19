Songs of the Forest

As their popularity grew after videos of their performance were posted on YouTube by a few viewers who witnessed it live, the team was approached by movie directors. “Our team has performed in four Kannada movies. While two movies are yet to be released, our works can be seen in Vinay Kumar’s directorial venture Vyathe and in Rippen Swamy,” he tells.

Ramesh opines that art can preserve the unique culture of the tribes, and it is important for them to introduce their lifestyle to the outer world. “Art can help us get the attention of the government to fulfill our demands too,” he opines.

He explains that the tribal culture takes its roots from the forests as their ancestors sang life lessons while taking care of elephants.

He adds that the songs he has composed in the Jenukuruba language narrate the lifestyle of the community. “We pick forest resources and we depend on forests for everything. From extracting honey to looking for medicinal plants, tribals care for the forest. Even while picking honey, we make sure that we leave some untouched in the comb for the bees. Our deities in the form of stone installed by our ancestors are inside the forest. Our festivals revolve around the forest. Our graveyard is inside the forest. All these practices are now being retold by our team through plays, songs and dance,” he elaborates.

However, he opines that with urbanisation, the tribals are losing their culture. “Forest is like our sibling. But owing to government restrictions, we are being moved out of the forest which is affecting our culture. Many in the community have become victims of bad habits, and there is a need to create awareness in the community. While tribal leaders are voicing for the community to avail basic facilities, it is also necessary to create awareness among the community to bring the tribals back to their roots,” he adds.

He concludes by saying that tribes are torn between their ancestral culture and modernisation even as he explains that it would be tough for the community to move into townships as they are the children of the forest.