Taking the road with fewer potholes

KARIMNAGAR: Faced with a bureaucratic maze and apathetic officials, one Karimnagar resident is taking on a local Goliath: the city’s crumbling roads. Frustrated with the “mismanagement of his tax money”, 35-year-old social activist Kota Shyam Kumar has embarked on a mission to fill potholes himself, standing as the embodiment of the power of individual action against systemic neglect.

For the past month-and-a-half, he has been filling potholes with gravel to ensure smoother rides and prevent accidents on the city’s main roads. He started this initiative after his car was damaged when it got stuck in a pothole near the Court crossroads. He went at authorities with hammers and tongs, pointing to the state of roads while he does not fail to pay his taxes. However, he says, the officials remained indifferent to the matter. When his concerns were ignored, Shyam Kumar decided to take matters into his own hands. “At that point, I decided to fill the potholes at my own expense using gravel and have been ever since,” he shares.

So far, Shyam Kumar and his like-minded friends have filled potholes at around 10 locations, spending approximately Rs 10,000 from his own pocket. As the owner of an interior design agency, he allocates part of his earnings to purchase gravel and cover fuel expenses for this initiative. In addition to filling potholes, Shyam Kumar is also actively involved in raising awareness about organ donation.

Before starting his mission, the social activist staged a unique protest to draw attention to the issue. Blindfolded and holding placards, he highlighted the risks of spinal injuries faced by drivers navigating the city’s damaged roads.

When contacted, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao tells TNIE that the city’s main roads fall under the jurisdiction of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, which is responsible for their maintenance. However, attempts to reach R&B officials for comment were unsuccessful.