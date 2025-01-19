Tech Whiz Sanath shows resilience against all odds

VIJAYAWADA: Safaru Sanath Kumar, a Class X student from PM Shri Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) and Junior College in Penamaluru, Vijayawada, has emerged as a symbol of determination and resilience. Standing at just 95 cm tall and weighing 11 kg due to growth hormone deficiency, Sanath’s story highlights the transformative impact of inclusive education and the discovery of hidden talent.

Born into a weaving community, Sanath’s family has roots in the Swakula Sali community, with ancestors who migrated from Maharashtra. His father, Lakshmi Prasad, works as a tea maker and cook, while his mother, Pallavi, manages house with tailoring skills. The family’s challenges are magnified by the fact that Sanath’s younger brother, Haristh, a 3rd-grade student, also suffers from growth hormone deficiency.

Sanath studied at a private school in Anantapur until class 8, when his life took a pivotal turn. Identified by Chakshumathi, a think tank focused on inclusive education and assisstive technologies, Sanath underwent psychometric testing in 9th grade. His aptitude for logical thinking and problem-solving steered him toward computer science, marking the beginning of his inspiring journey in inclusive education.

Durga Bhavani, the school’s principal, describes Sanath as a model of perseverance and passion. “He embodies determination, inspiring both peers and teachers with his unwavering focus,” she said.

With the help of a Chromebook, Sanath has mastered online and offline learning, leveraging accessibility features designed for children with sensory and neurodivergent challenges. His exceptional skills earned him the prestigious title of ‘Young Google Champion’ at the Google Champions Energisers event in Gurgaon in 2024—making him the only student to achieve this distinction.

Sanath’s growth has been supported by Chakshumathi, an NGO that provided personal coaching in fitness, technology, and communication. Ram Kamal, the founder of Chakshumathi and a senior advisor for inclusive education in Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the importance of nurturing every child’s potential.