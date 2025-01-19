When a worker leads to unshackle chains

“I borrowed Rs 50,000 from the quarry owner through an agent for my son’s wedding. At first, we didn’t realise we were becoming bonded labourers. Gradually, it became clear,” he recalled.

“The conditions at the quarry were harsh. We lived on-site and were not even allowed to go out without permission,” he added.

Liberation came after five years when one of the labourers managed to escape and inform the Villupuram district administration. Selvam and 23 others were rescued, and the quarry owner was arrested. “Being allowed to return to our families in Tiruvannamalai felt unreal, like a dream,” Selvam said.

However, the challenge did not end there. “It was not easy to access the government schemes meant for rescued bonded labourers. I struggled a lot to get the benefits. That’s when I decided no one else should go through the same ordeal,” he says. With guidance from the Rescued Bonded Labourers’ Association, Selvam has been working tirelessly for the last eight years to help others like him.

The work comes with its fair share of struggles, yet Selvam finds purpose in it. “I have helped over 50 rescued bonded labour families, especially those from the same community as mine. I have been raising awareness and assisting them in obtaining Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and community certificates as these are basic documents essential to access government benefits,” he added.

“No rescued bonded labourer should suffer as I did. That is why I’m committed to helping every rescued bonded labourer in Tiruvannamalai,” Selvam says.

Murugan, one of the people Selvam helped, said, “I was struggling to get a group house under the Integrated Rural Development Programme and Selvam was the one who helped me with all the procedures to get it.” Cauvery, another beneficiary, chips in, “He is the one who helped us get a community certificate. Because of that, my kids are getting quality education.”

(Those who need assistance can contact Selvam on 9840967244)

