‘Write’ path to rid kids of English fear

KRISHNAGIRI: The walls of a small, once-unused classroom of a government school in D Kothanur now stand adorned in vibrant yellow and green. Origami skills have found its spot wherever possible; a white guitar, books and board games remain meticulously arranged in the cupboards; all without jeopardising the chairs set in line to accommodate visitors. Adding to one’s curiosity are the students showing up with puppets in their hands, well set to make new memories at their very own language forum.

The English Language Forum at D Kothanur Government High School in Krishnagiri, the handiwork of English teacher S Roopa Sree, offers a beloved space exclusively dedicated to boost the language skills of students. Established in November 2024, it offers a safe learning space through various activities such as sentence-making, word families, word ladders, word games, crosswords, puppet shows, among others.

A 41-year-old Roopa Sree, who has been teaching at the D Kothanur High School since 2022, came up with this initiative after the district administration suggested teachers to figure out and implement measures to aid slow learners. However, in lieu of setting up a space only for slow learners, Roopa Sree decided to develop a language forum that could be beneficial for all students.

“I found it odd to create a space just for one category of students. Hence, I developed this forum with the support of two class 8 students — P Jai Shree and M Lakshmi. It took us over a month-and-a-half to set up the forum with decorations and colourful interiors,” says Roopa Sree, who spent approximately `2 lakh from her personal savings for the facility, which was inaugurated by Chief Education Officer A Muniraj on Children’s Day, last year.