Manyam youth gets Jaivik India Award for organic farming

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Arika Ravindra, a 25-year-old farmer from Duggi village in Seethampeta mandal, Parvathipuram-Manyam district, received the Best Farmer Award in the Natural Farming/Organic Farmer category for the South Zone at the 5th Jaivik India Award ceremony held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Parvathipuram-Manyam Collector A Shyam Prasad felicitated Ravindra and District Project Manager for Natural Farming Shanmukha Raju for their exceptional contribution to organic farming in the district.

Ravindra has been cultivating four acres of land, including 20 cents under the Any Time Money (ATM) model, using natural farming methods for the past three years. He markets his produce in neighbouring villages and actively promotes awareness about the environmental and health benefits of organic farming.

The Jaivik India Award, presented by the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), is prestigious that recognise significant contribution to the organic farming in India. The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), which is spearheading natural farming initiatives, won six Jaivik India Awards in five categories out of 54 entries at the national level. AP secured first place in the Governments/State Governments/Agency/Pro-Organic Policies category.

Ravindra, who discontinued his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree due to poor financial conditions of his family and health issues, has successfully adopted natural farming practices in his land in Duggi village. He grows a variety of crops, including vegetables, leafy greens, tubers, and climbers, using manure instead of chemical fertilisers. Additionally, he cultivates food grains such as paddy, millets, and pulses, along with pineapples, turmeric, and ginger as intercrops. Ravindra has become a successful organic farmer under the guidance of the district natural farming, agriculture, and horticulture officials and RySS.