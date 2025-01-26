Manyam youth gets Jaivik India Award for organic farming

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Arika Ravindra, a 25-year-old farmer from Duggi village in Seethampeta mandal, Parvathipuram-Manyam district, received the Best Farmer Award in the Natural Farming/Organic Farmer category for the South Zone at the 5th Jaivik India Award ceremony held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Parvathipuram-Manyam Collector A Shyam Prasad felicitated Ravindra and District Project Manager for Natural Farming Shanmukha Raju for their exceptional contribution to organic farming in the district.
Ravindra has been cultivating four acres of land, including 20 cents under the Any Time Money (ATM) model, using natural farming methods for the past three years. He markets his produce in neighbouring villages and actively promotes awareness about the environmental and health benefits of organic farming.
The Jaivik India Award, presented by the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), is prestigious that recognise significant contribution to the organic farming in India. The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), which is spearheading natural farming initiatives, won six Jaivik India Awards in five categories out of 54 entries at the national level. AP secured first place in the Governments/State Governments/Agency/Pro-Organic Policies category.
Ravindra, who discontinued his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree due to poor financial conditions of his family and health issues, has successfully adopted natural farming practices in his land in Duggi village. He grows a variety of crops, including vegetables, leafy greens, tubers, and climbers, using manure instead of chemical fertilisers. Additionally, he cultivates food grains such as paddy, millets, and pulses, along with pineapples, turmeric, and ginger as intercrops. Ravindra has become a successful organic farmer under the guidance of the district natural farming, agriculture, and horticulture officials and RySS.
Speaking to TNIE, Shanmukha Raju said, “At least 55,068 farmers are practising natural farming in over 65,955 acres in the district. Following the directions of our Collector we are intensifying awareness campaigns on natural farming. The input costs are significantly lower in natural farming as farmers need not to purchase fertilisers or pesticides. They can earn good income with reduced expenditure while enhancing soil fertility utilising manure. Ravindra’s dedication to organic farming was recognised by RySS, which submitted entries for the Jaivik Awards. I hope this award to Ravindra inspires other farmers to embrace organic farming.”
Ravindra said, “My father used to cultivate crops using fertilisers and pesticides. Farmers often use fertilisers and pesticides excessively to achieve quick yields, which harms soil health and increases losses over time. Realising this, I opted for natural farming methods with support from district natural farming officials. I have been preparing the organic manure on my own and using the same in my cultivation. I felt very happy to get the prestigious Jaivik India Award as the best organic farmer. I felt this award for organic farming has increased my responsibility towards the society.”